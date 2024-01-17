Emergency pod! Brent Brennan hired by Arizona! Who’s in the mix to replace him? Why now? Does SJSU have to pivot to NIL to survive? (w/ special guest Vic Aquino)

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thanks for coming back on such short notice! In the early hours of January 17th, news broke that Brent Brennan, San Jose State’s head coach since 2017, was going to be hired as Arizona’s next head coach. Special guest Vic Aquino joins the show to give you the inside scoop on everything you need to know about this monumental news:

Brent Brennan: His career in San Jose, contract details Why did Brennan leave, and why now? Who will the Spartans choose as their 20th head coach? Does SJSU need to lean into NIL to survive?

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Thank you for coming back to the mountain, and thanks to Vic, the legend himself, for making the hike to join us!