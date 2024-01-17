Mountaintop View 1-17-24. Brent Brennan, San Jose State job opening, Fremont Cannon rivalry, 6 bids for MW? Bracketology.

Football may be over for the season, but there is plenty of football news with the transfer portal and coaching news as we lead up to the second signing day in February. Also, conference basketball games are competitive as can be. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Late Monday night, reports began to indicate that Brennan was on the short list for the Arizona job and most likely emerged as the top choice. By Tuesday morning, it was pretty much a done deal. After seven seasons spent reviving the San Jose State program and winning the MW title in 2020, head coach Brent Brennan received and accepted a well-deserved contract to coach at Arizona in the Big 12. He was actually a finalist for the Arizona job last time it was open, and was a grad assistant there in 2000.

This is the sixth head coaching change in the Mountain West this season. It’s not a bad gig, and Brennan has proven a coach can win there especially with improving resources. They have recruited well in the bay area and California in general and high school programs are more familiar with the team. As far as the names, Vannini lists current associate head coach Alonzo Carter, plus coordinators Kevin McGiven and Derrick Odum. Other notable names are Donte William, Ken Niumatalolo, and of course, Bryan Harsin. Also, Brennan Marion should definitely get a look, as well as former SJSU coach Ryan Gunderson and former head coach Marcus Arroyo.

New Nevada coach Jeff Choate is wasting no time throwing fuel on the fire that is the rivalry with UNLV. He and Rebel coach Barry Odom were trading some jabs on social media over the weekend. Choate was doing some recruiting in Vegas and tweeted about planting the Nevada flag in the city. Odom responded with a picture of the red cannon, reminding him that UNLV was in convincing fashion last year. There was a bit more back and forth and caught the eye of many fans and others who saw the exchange. Choate is no stranger to big rivalry game, going 4-0 against Montana while he was the head coach at Montana State. Hopefully this makes the game in 2024 more heated.

6 bid for the Mountain West?

(data does not reflect Tuesday games)

FACT or FICTION?



The Mountain West is a SIX BID league pic.twitter.com/q3U60DEbIA — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 16, 2024

Bracketology

(data does not reflect Tuesday games)

On the horizon: