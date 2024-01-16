Mountaintop View 1-16-24 Aggies still ranked, Players of Week, Lobo love, Rams regroup, UNLV football news and plans

Fresh off a three day weekend, we head to another big week of MW basketball play as five MW teams earned votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. See where these teams landed along with this week’s honorees in both Men’s and Women’s Basketball. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

After a tumultuous week for ranked teams, UConn takes over the top spot for the first time since 2015 and Gonzaga goes unranked for the first time in eight years. For the Mountain West, the conference goes from three ranked teams down to one as Utah State came in at No. 16. Colorado State and San Diego State received enough votes for 26th and 27th place, Boise State at 32, and New Mexico at 37 round out the conference.

The Aggie star who lived up to his first name with his play over the week is joined by a familiar name this season as the Freshman of the Week award honoree.

The UNLV senior center star of the team is named once again as Player of the Week and is joined by a Spartan guard as the Freshman of the Week winner.

Rothstein details how New Mexico might have the highest ceiling among the top MW basketball teams due to their stellar guard play.

Can the Rams shake off their two game losing streak?

A look at everything to know about the CSU men's basketball team and the Mountain West after the bye for the Rams. Where improvement is sought, what the MW title race will look like, NCAA resume and morehttps://t.co/c5AakyDtEZ — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) January 15, 2024

MW Football News

The Spartans’ loss appears to be the Rebels gain as Tony Grimes announced on social media he was leaving Lansing and headed to Vegas.

The joy of becoming football relevant again has been tempered since the end of the season for the Rebels with the same predicament facing most G5 schools as P5 schools come trying to poach top players. Having lost their star QB a couple of weeks ago, what is Rebel Nation trying to do to stop the bleeding?

On the horizon: