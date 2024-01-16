2024 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

RB George Holani (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

Synopsis: It appears that Holani had a productive week at practices. In the game, he reportedly had 53 rushing yards and 8 receiving yards, showing the versatility he was known for in college.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

LB Levelle Bailey (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing could be found on social media on Bailey, but he must have had a strong showing because he earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl for his Hula Bowl efforts.

Stock Report: UP

DB Carlton Johnson (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Johnson, so it doesn’t appear he did anything to stand out this week.

Stock Report: DOWN

DT Hale Motu’apuaka (Utah State)

Twitter Buzz:

Synopsis: Sports Illustrated named him as one of their top 5 G5 standouts, citing his 2nd half defensive fumble recovery and also stating that he was a disruptive force the entire day.

Stock Report: UP

OL Frank Crum (Wyoming)

Twitter Buzz:

Frank Crum getting some love after a big block in today’s @Hula_Bowl. pic.twitter.com/G8kg5p0AcD — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) January 13, 2024

“He had good intensity all week.” — Brian Baldinger on Wyoming’s Frank Crum in preparation for today’s Hula Bowl.



I don’t doubt that. — 7220sports (@7220sports) January 13, 2024