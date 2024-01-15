Mountaintop View 1-8-24. Football rankings, Lobos and Broncos win, Softball rankings, NWSL Draft.

It’s Monday, and the football season is over but the Mountain West college basketball season is as good as anything right now. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

Chris Vannini provides his final rankings of the 2023 football season. For Mountain West teams, Boise State starts things off at #36, with UNLV, Wyoming, and Air Force cracking the top 50. Fresno State is 54th and then a big gap until SJSU at 71 and Utah State just getting in the top 100 at 98th. Colorado State is #103, but then SDSU, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Nevada in the bottom 25.

New Mexico had a statement win at home, beating #19 San Diego State by 18 points in a game they were in complete control of. The Lobos got a total team effort with four players scoring in double figures and breaking a school record with 14 blocks. Plus, the PIT was loud and hostile. More importantly, it’s the first Quad 1 win for New Mexico.

Boise State got a hard-fought road win, beating Nevada in their own place. It was a back-and-forth affair, to be sure, but the Bronco defense was more than the Wolf Pack could handle. Nevada contained standout transfer Omar Stanley, but the balanced scoring from BSU was too much to overcome. The Mountain West is extremely competitive this season.

Aztecs softball ranked.

The Aztecs are 25th in the @SoftbalAmerica preseason Top-25 poll! https://t.co/8cdBncmLzc pic.twitter.com/ikri0X0mFA — San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) January 11, 2024

Kaufusi drafted.

