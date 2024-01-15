Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

The Mountain West’s conference schedule is in full swing and it has already been full of upsets. Boise State and Utah State stand as the only teams to remain undefeated in conference play. There were a number of great performances, but these are our top performers from this past week.

Player of the Week

Great Osobar (Utah State)

Osobar has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far and is currently a candidate for conference player of the year. He hit the game winning free throws for the Aggies in their come-from-behind victory and had a big game in their win over Wyoming. Osobar averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds this week for the Aggies who remain undefeated in conference play.

Newcomer of the Week

Kalib Boone (UNLV)

The Oklahoma State transfer had a big week for the Rebels who split their contests against New Mexico and Utah State. Boone had 29 points in UNLV’s upset win over New Mexico and 18 against Utah State. Boone and the Rebels are looking like a team that has the potential to upset some of the conference favorites.

Who were your top performers from this past week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.