Nevada stayed frozen off and on the court in its 64-56 loss to Boise State

After a snowy end of the week in Reno, the Wolf Pack returned to Lawlor to host Boise State. Nevada was calling to pack the arena all week, and over 10,000 fans showed up in support.

Unfortunately for Nevada, its play on the court was as cold as the temperature outside. It suffered a brutal conference loss to the Broncos 64-56, falling to 15-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Boise State improved to 12-4 but remains one of the three Mountain West teams undefeated in the conference (Utah State and SDSU being the other two.)

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Boise State 30 - Nevada 27

2nd Half

Boise State 34 - Nevada 29

Final: Boise State 64, Nevada 56

Offense

Just about every area of shooting for Nevada went cold. The team only shot 36 percent from the floor in this one. Kenan Blackshear (15 points) and Jarod Lucas (14 points) were the top two scorers for Nevada, but both shot for a combined 10-30 from the floor.

The three-point shot was even worse, settling for a 3-12 performance. It took a big step backward after a recent hot stretch from beyond the arc.

The free throw shooting continued to be solid with 77.3 percent, but there were plenty of critical misses, especially at the end of the game with a chance to get back into striking distance.

The rebounding in this one was atrocious to say the least, both offensively and defensively. The Broncos outrebounded the Wolf Pack 43-24 in total and 11-2 offensively. All the missed shots on top of not getting boards really killed it early on for the Pack.

While Nevada won the turnover battle 11-18, the double-digit turnovers for the Pack have been hurting lately.

Defense

Boise State shot 41.2 percent from the floor as four players reached double-digit points. Bronco guard Tyson Degenhart led the team with 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

To continue with the rebound game, Boise State collected 32 defensive rebounds in comparison to Nevada’s 22.

Boise State’s three-point shooting wasn’t very strong either, shooting 5-22. The Broncos did damage on the Pack’s interior defense, scoring 24 points in the paint alone.

The free throw shooting for Boise State was on point, shooting 85 percent from the line. Most of those came in the final minutes from Nevada trying to stop the clock, and the Broncos were able to easily capitalize and punch the dagger.

What’s Next

When your two best players Lucas and Blackshear struggle, it’s going to be tough. It felt like Nevada as a team was trying too hard to play hero ball with its shots, and missing so many rebounds came back to bite.

Nevada will go on the road to face San Diego State on Wednesday, January 17. Not only will Nevada need to quickly rebound to get back into the top of the standings, but it’ll have a pretty big streak to break.

The Wolf Pack have lost the past 11 games in San Diego. They last won on the Aztecs’ home turf on November 18, 1998.

Nevada will have to work twice as hard to get back into consideration for a Top 25 rank, but it’s still early on in the season. Getting an early win against SDSU on the road is exactly what this Nevada team needs to regain its confidence.