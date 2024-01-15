Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 1-15-24. Lots of offers, lots of commits.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

For the next few weeks, teams are in the final stretch to complete their recruiting classes. Although really, transfer season will keep going from now until fall camp. Offers and commits were plenty, with teams focuses on offers to transfers and future classes and securing transfer players for commitments.

This week, 8 teams offers at least one player and 8 teams secured at least one commitment. Nevada and UNLV had the best weeks, with each of them getting 5 known commitments. Both are deserving, but the nod is going to the Wolf Pack this time around.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 7

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State: 5

Fresno State: 4

Nevada: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

From January 12th until February 3rd, we are in a contact period. This is the most open of the phases, and pretty much all contact with recruits is permitted.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 98

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2025 DB David Kuku was offered by Boise State

2025 OL Garrison Blank was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL Blake Cherry was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL Torian Chester was offered by Colorado State

2025 ATH Anthony League was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL Emeka Ugorji was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Joshua Sims was offered by Colorado State

2026 LB Justin Fox was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR/DB James (JJ) Dunnigan Jr. was offered by Colorado State

2027 ATH Censere Gaylord was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Harold Duvall was offered by Fresno State

2025 OL Joseph James was offered by Fresno State

Transfer DB Davis Mallinger was offered by Nevada

Transfer LB Austin Harnetiaux was offered by Nevada

Transfer EDGE Harshan Sachdeva was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Chuck McDonald III was offered by SDSU

2025 WR Marcus Harris was offered by SDSU

2025 OL Maki Stewart was offered by SDSU

2025 DL Gus Cordova was offered by SDSU

2025 RB Quaid Carr was offered by SDSU

2026 WR/DB Jude Nelson was offered by SDSU

2026 WR Quincy Shelton was offered by UNLV

OL Kimo Lopati was offered by Utah State

2026 OL Mason Bandhauer was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

In-Home Visits:

Commits:

WR Reign Broadway committed to Air Force

TE Jack Brumbelow committed to Air Force

Transfer DB Elias Larry committed to Colorado State

JUCO OL Ponafatu Kamuta committed to Fresno State

Transfer DL Korey Foreman committed to Fresno State

JUCO DL Nelson Ropati committed to Nevada

JUCO QB Anthony Grigsby Jr. committed to Nevada

Transfer WR Dariyan Wiley committed to Nevada

Transfer OL Spencer Lovell committed to Nevada

Transfer OL Jakobus Seth committed to Nevada

JUCO DB Pierre Kemeni Jr. committed to New Mexico

JUCO OL Malik Aliane committed to New Mexico

Transfer WR Isaiah Jones committed to New Mexico

Transfer WR Louis Brown IV committed to San Diego State

Tranasfer QB Chubba Purdy committed to San Jose State

Transfer DE Jaden Navarette committed to UNLV

Transfer DL Clay Patterson committed to UNLV

Transfer LB Mani Powell committed to UNLV

Transfer EDGE Jackson State committed to UNLV

Transfer DB Tony Grimes committed to UNLV

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.