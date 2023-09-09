Week 2: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

The 2023 college football season is now in full swing. This week, 11 of 12 teams are playing. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Saturday, September 9th
UNLV vs Michigan (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS/Paramount+
Cal Poly vs San Jose State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: NBCS Bay Area
Portland State vs Wyoming (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Idaho vs Nevada (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network
UCF vs Boise State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
UCLA vs San Diego State (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS/Paramount+
Air Force vs Sam Houston (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Tennessee Tech vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Idaho State vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Eastern Washington vs Fresno State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: UniMas/Mountain West Network
Albany vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
- UNLV: +36, O/U 57.5
- San Jose State: Not available
- Wyoming: Not available
- Nevada: Not available
- Boise State: +3.5, O/U 57.5
- San Diego State: +14.5, O/U 49.5
- Air Force: -14.5, O/U 37.5
- New Mexico: Not available
- Hawaii: Not available
- Utah State: Not available
- Fresno State: Not available
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)
What to Watch For:
- UNLV: The Rebels has a tough task, but can their offense move the ball against the might Wolverines?
- San Jose State: The Spartans have struggled on defense through the first two weeks. Can they stop an FCS team this week?
- Wyoming: Can the Cowboys pull off an encore against Texas? While the chances are low, it is worth seeing if their offense is for real this season.
- Nevada: Is this the week they can snap their long losing streak? If not now, when?
- Boise State: Can the Broncos avoid another beatdown against another powerful offense? All eyes will be on the secondary who needs to improve drastically.
- San Diego State: The Aztecs have gotten two wins through two weeks, but have a tough test going up against the Bruins. Will they still find a way to win a close game or will they meet their match?
- Air Force: It’s another tune-up game for the Falcons. Can they keep developing their offense and get lots of different playmakers involved?
- New Mexico: This week is a more appropriate game to see what the Lobos actually look like. What will we see from their new offense?
- Utah State: The Aggies held their own last week; what will we see from them going up against an FCS team this week? Can the offense show off their potential explosiveness?
- Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs avoid a letdown against in inferior opponent this week? And will we see a better showing from their defense?
- Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors have fought hard the past two weeks, but have nothing to show for it. Is this the week Hawaii gets a win?
Who Will Win:
