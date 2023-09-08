UNLV Travels to Ann Arbor for Their First Road Game of the Season

Preview

After last week’s win, The Rebels are looking to continue their ground and pound ways heading into this week against Michigan. Almost every RB on the roster got involved somehow whether it was a 70-yard TD run or a short run fighting for key yards. Even QB Doug Brumfield used his legs and scored.

If the Rebels want to put up a fight in this game they will have to pair the fantastic run game from last week with a passing attack. The pass game last week was drowned out by the ground game, but there is still always room for improvement. Brumfield only threw for less than 100 yards and no touchdowns. However, Being up by so much so early last week, there wasn’t the need to throw the ball. Michigan only allowed 3 points last week against Eastern Carolina so hopefully the Rebels can put some more points on the board with an improved passing game and hard run game.

The UNLV defense will have a difficult task this week trying to stop Heisman hopeful QB J.J. McCarthy for the Wolverines. They were able to hold Bryant last week to only 14 points, but this Michigan team is just a bit different then the FCS Team (wink wink). The Rebel defense will have to use every opportunity they have to stop the Wolverines and not make any mistakes that the offense can use to advance the football.

UNLV has a tough task ahead this week. To be true to their Rebellious name, UNLV has a chance to pull this off. Crazier things have happened in the world of sports… especially in college football.

Betting Lines

UNLV Spread: +37 (-110)

UNLV ML: N/A

Over/Under (56.5): -110

Game Time

The game will be in Ann Arbor, Michigan at Michigan Stadium or “The Big House”. Kickoff will be at 12:30 PM PT or 3:30 PM ET.

#BEaREBEL