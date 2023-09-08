Mountaintop View 9-8-23 At The Pac?; Norvell, Harsh return, Broncos rebound?; Aztecs look to go 3-0, Fresno State letdown?

Many questions abound as we head into Week 2 of the football season. Will Fresno State and Wyoming suffer letdowns after their upsets over P5 teams? Will Boise State rebound from a disappointing performance in Seattle? Will a game against a close P5 rival bring a better crowd to an Aztecs home game? Start getting some background info to hopefully be ready for this weekend’s action with today’s content. Enjoy!!

Realignment will not end until all schools are in one division, so here is the latest rumor. Allegedly, the Pac-2 is looking at a reverse merger with the Mountain West. There are 65 million reasons for this to happen (future NCAA basketball payments) and would eliminate any 34 million exit fees for any MW school. Stay tuned!!

Unlike Brian Kelly of LSU, the Ram Head Coach took the heat for their season opening loss to Washington State. Although the 24 points were an improvement from last season’s offensive output, most of them were scored when the game was out-of-reach. What other areas caused Norvell concern?

The big Cowboy DE lost last season with a fall camp injury just days before the opener. After a rehabilitation from a fairly gruesome injury, he was able to be a full participant in Wyoming’s upset victory over Texas Tech.

Bigfoot sightings might be more common than the Broncos being a home underdog but they are this Saturday when UCF comes to Boise fresh from a dismantling of Kent State in their season opener. Optimism has waned a bit after the beatdown received last week by the Broncos. Can they bounce back this Saturday?

The Aztecs are 2-0 to start the season but will face their first real opponent when the Bruins come calling Saturday. Read the Yahoo Sports keys to the game and final score prediction.

Fresh off their season opening upset at Purdue, the Bulldogs welcome the FCS Eagles. See what they will have to look for with the Eagles and other notes for the Fresno State home opener.

