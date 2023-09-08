Mountain West and the National Polls (Week 2)

On Tuesday morning the AP Top 25 poll was released after Week 1 of the college football season was completed. So how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The Mountain West teams that are being recognized

Fresno State and Wyoming both gained three receiving votes in the newest AP Top 25 poll so that makes two Mountain West teams that are being recognized by the AP poll.

In terms of the USA Today Coaches poll the Mountain West placed three different teams in Fresno State (30 receiving votes), Wyoming (8 receiving votes), and Air Force (7 receiving votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included and every week that the polls are updated so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week the points will be added up, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the week two polls? Let’s get into it!

Preseason/Week 1 Standings

1. San Jose State (17 points) (Team with the highest number of points this week)

T - 2. San Diego State (10 points)

T - 2: Wyoming (10 points)

T - 3: Boise State (9 points)

T - 3: Utah State (9 points)

T - 4: Nevada (8 points)

T - 4: UNLV (8 points)

5. New Mexico (7 points)

T - 6: Colorado State (4 points)

T - 6: Hawaii (2 points)

T - 7: Air Force (2 points)

Week 2

Air Force:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (3 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes) (

Total points: 2 points

Boise State:

Week 2 AP Top 25 Opponents: at #8 Washington (1107 votes), vs UCF (3 receiving votes), at Memphis (1 receiving vote), vs Wyoming (3 receiving votes), at Fresno State (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #8 Washington (941 votes), vs UCF (3 votes), at Memphis (1 receiving vote), vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes) at Fresno State (30 receiving votes), vs Air Force (7 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

Colorado State:

Week 2 AP Top 25 Opponents: vs Washington State (1 receiving vote), at #22 Colorado (271 votes), at Wyoming (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs Washington State (7 receiving votes), at #25 Colorado (161 receiving votes), vs Air Force (7 receiving votes), at Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Fresno State:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (3 points)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (3 points)

Total points: 2 points

Hawaii:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #13 Oregon (823 votes), at Wyoming (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #13 Oregon (904 votes), vs Air Force (7 receiving votes), at Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 7 points

Nevada:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1255 votes), at Fresno State (3 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1238 votes), at Fresno State (30 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

New Mexico:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #23 Texas A&M (267 votes), at Wyoming (3 receiving votes) at Fresno State (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #25 Texas A&M (196 votes), at Wyoming (8 receiving votes), at Fresno State (30 receiving votes)

Total points: 8 points

San Diego State:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (55 receiving votes), at #16 Oregon State (559 votes), vs Fresno State (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (44 receiving votes), at #18 Oregon State (499 votes), at Air Force (7 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (30 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

San Jose State:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1255 votes), vs #16 Oregon State (559 votes), vs Fresno State (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1283 votes), vs #18 Oregon State (499 votes), vs Air Force (7 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (30 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

UNLV:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1485 votes), at Fresno State (3 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (3 receiving votes )

Week 2 USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1534 votes), at Fresno State (30 receiving votes), at Air Force (7 receiving vote), vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 11 points

Utah State:

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at Iowa (73 votes), vs James Maddison (1 receiving vote), at Fresno State (3 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Iowa (111 votes), at Air Force (7 receiving vote), vs James Maddison (1 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (30 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Wyoming

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Texas Tech (1 receiving vote), at #11 Texas (935 votes), vs Fresno State (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: Texas Tech (3 votes), #10 Texas (957 votes), at Air Force (7 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (30 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Week 2 Standings

T-1. San Jose State (13 points) +1

T-1. Boise State (13 points) +1

2. UNLV (11 points)

T-4. Nevada (9 points)

T-4. Wyoming (9 points)

T-4. Utah State (9 points)

T-4. San Diego State (9 points)

T-4. Colorado State (9 points)

5. New Mexico (8 points)

6. Hawaii (7 points)

T-7. Air Force

T-7. Fresno State

Overall Standings

1. San Jose State (30 Points)

2. Boise State (23 points)

T-3. San Diego State (19 points)

T-3. Wyoming (19 points)

4. Utah State (18 points)

T-5. UNLV (17 points)

T-5. Nevada (17 points)

6. New Mexico (15 points)

7. Colorado State (13 points)

8. Hawaii (9 points)

T-9. Air Force (4 points)

T-9. Fresno State (4 points)