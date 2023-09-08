Week Two Fan Guide

The Mountain West had a respectable opening weekend with multiple wins over Power Five programs, and they were able to avoid any bad losses. The conference will have more opportunities to shine this weekend with some big matchups. This is the last week without conference games, so this is a big weekend for teams like Utah State and Air Force to work out any issues before the games start to count in the league standings. Let’s take a look at what the league has lined up for this weekend.

UNLV @ Michigan

After starting the season against an FCS foe, UNLV will have a much tougher test against the number two team in the nation. The Rebels are heavy underdogs, but a respectable showing could go a long way in building a big season for the team.

Cal Poly @ San Jose State

After starting the season against two very tough opponents in USC and Oregon State, the Spartans will finally be favorites against an FCS opponent in Cal Poly. The Spartans have shown flashes of potential greatness in their first two games. Can they use this game to clean up some of the issues they have had in the first two games?

Portland State @ Wyoming

Wyoming is coming off of their biggest win in recent memory after upsetting Texas Tech in Laramie. The Cowboys will look to avoid a letdown against a Portland State squad that was thoroughly embarrassed by Oregon this past weekend. The Cowboys are heavy favorites and should easily start the season 2-0.

UCF @ Boise State

The Broncos are coming off of one of the most lopsided margins of defeat in recent memory and should have a chip on their shoulder. UCF is a very talented squad and the Broncos are underdogs for a second consecutive week. This is a huge game for a Boise State team that desperately needs to build some momentum before the conference schedule begins. Can the Broncos recapture the magic of the Blue Turf and help Andy Avalos earn his first victory over a Power Five program?

Idaho @ Nevada

Idaho is a talented FCS squad with a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. The Wolf Pack desperately needs to avoid a loss to an FCS team for the second consecutive year. Out of all the FCS matchups this weekend, this one worries me the most. The Wolf Pack needs to be really careful not to overlook the Vandals.

UCLA @ San Diego State

The Aztecs have started the year 2-0 but have looked rough in the process. This will be the first real test San Diego State has had this season. Can they clean up the issues they have had on both sides of the ball and come away with the upset victory?

Air Force @ Sam Houston

Air Force will face its first FBS program of the year in Sam Houston. Air Force is coming off of a significant victory over Robert Morris and should be able to build momentum over a Sam Houston team that is in its first year as an FBS program. The Falcons will start conference play next weekend against the Aggies and will help to use this game as a tune up before entering the grind that the rest of the season has in store.

Tennessee Tech @ New Mexico

New Mexico had a rough showing against a talented Texas A&M. The Lobos now enter a stretch of three very winnable games. Danny Gonzalez has a golden opportunity to build some momentum for his struggling program, and it starts this weekend.

Idaho State @ Utah State

Utah State is coming off of a hard fought loss to Iowa. Idaho State put up a solid battle against San Diego State this past weekend. The Aggies need to clean up the issues they have on the offensive side of the ball and identify which players they will be relying on before they begin conference play against Air Force next weekend.

Eastern Washington @ Fresno State

Fresno State is coming off of an impressive road win over a Big Ten foe in Purdue. The Bulldogs will look to continue their momentum against an FCS program in Eastern Washington. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites and rightfully so. But, they need to be careful because Eastern Washington has a history of good performances against FBS competition.

Albany @ Hawaii

Hawaii has had respectable performances in their first two games against Power Five opponents, but ultimately, they fell short in both games. A home game against Albany should help the Rainbow Warriors get in the win column, but they need to avoid another slow start.

Which games are you looking forward to this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.