Mountaintop View 9-7-23

Mikey Keene talks debut with Fresno State football
UCF transfer quarterback Mikey Keene dazzled in his debut for Fresno State in their victory over Big Ten foe Purdue. The Bulldogs appear to be the clear frontrunner in the Mountain West. Fresno plays Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Air Force football places emphasis on in-state recruiting and reaps home-fed benefits
This is a few days old, but Brett Briggeman of The Gazette provides an excellent look at the emphasis Air Force football places on in-state recruiting.
Chris Murray’s power rankings
My Mountain West football (⛰️ ) power rankings after Week 1.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) September 6, 2023
New No. 1⃣ Wyoming
Fresno State
Utah State
UNLV
Boise State
Colorado State
Nevada
New Mexico https://t.co/1eOiBf1CfL
SP+ picks for Week 2. Avert your eyes, Broncos fans
WEEK 2 SP+ PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 5, 2023
Bama 34, Texas 21
ND 31, NC St 17
Rebs 33, Angry Wave 26
A&M 24, Miami 22
Oregon 38, Tex Tech 26
Wisconsin 28, Wazzu 23
We're still very much in "ignore Colorado projections" mode. And maybe "ignore point totals" too. pic.twitter.com/A5osUWqkjw
Craig Bohl warns his players about a letdown
"I told them it’s not far from the penthouse to the outhouse." @CoachCBohl and @wyo_football trying to avoid a letdown this week against Portland State and other Pokes notes, including an update on the RB rotation. @CSTribune #gowyo https://t.co/fIPFx4IUH5— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) September 6, 2023
Nevada head coach on QB AJ Bianco
"He's kind of an unflappable guy."— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 6, 2023
Ken Wilson discusses AJ Bianco's performance against the Trojans and what he brings to the Nevada quarterback room.
Watch the full press conference here: https://t.co/pkuGGqXVST pic.twitter.com/1xVlatebyh
Article on Wyoming star TE John Michael Gyllenborg
TE John Michael Gyllenborg played in just 3 games in high school before coming to Wyoming.— Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) September 6, 2023
Three years later, Gyllenborg’s first career touchdown catch tied the game 33-33 in double overtime against Texas Tech.
“It’s what you dream of. It was unreal.”https://t.co/tXVN9MLydz
On The Horizon:
Today - San Diego State vs. UCLA: potential game of the year matchup for the Aztecs?
Today - Falcons Travel to Houston to Face Sam Houston Bearkats
Today - Hawaii vs. Albany: Three things to look for, Prediction
Today - Stats Corner: Fresno’s Advanced Stats
Today - SJSU preview vs. Cal Poly: The trap game threat
Loading comments...