Mountaintop View 9-7-23

Mikey Keene talks Purdue game, MWC football power rankings, Wyoming talk and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Fresno State at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mikey Keene talks debut with Fresno State football

UCF transfer quarterback Mikey Keene dazzled in his debut for Fresno State in their victory over Big Ten foe Purdue. The Bulldogs appear to be the clear frontrunner in the Mountain West. Fresno plays Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Air Force football places emphasis on in-state recruiting and reaps home-fed benefits

This is a few days old, but Brett Briggeman of The Gazette provides an excellent look at the emphasis Air Force football places on in-state recruiting.

Chris Murray’s power rankings

SP+ picks for Week 2. Avert your eyes, Broncos fans

Craig Bohl warns his players about a letdown

Nevada head coach on QB AJ Bianco

Article on Wyoming star TE John Michael Gyllenborg

On The Horizon:

Today - San Diego State vs. UCLA: potential game of the year matchup for the Aztecs?

Today - Falcons Travel to Houston to Face Sam Houston Bearkats

Today - Hawaii vs. Albany: Three things to look for, Prediction

Today - Stats Corner: Fresno’s Advanced Stats

Today - SJSU preview vs. Cal Poly: The trap game threat

