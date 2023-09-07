Mountaintop View 9-7-23

UCF transfer quarterback Mikey Keene dazzled in his debut for Fresno State in their victory over Big Ten foe Purdue. The Bulldogs appear to be the clear frontrunner in the Mountain West. Fresno plays Eastern Washington on Saturday.

This is a few days old, but Brett Briggeman of The Gazette provides an excellent look at the emphasis Air Force football places on in-state recruiting.

Chris Murray’s power rankings

My Mountain West football (⛰️ ) power rankings after Week 1.



New No. 1⃣ Wyoming

Fresno State

Utah State

UNLV

Boise State

Colorado State

Nevada

New Mexico https://t.co/1eOiBf1CfL — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) September 6, 2023

SP+ picks for Week 2. Avert your eyes, Broncos fans

WEEK 2 SP+ PICKS



Bama 34, Texas 21

ND 31, NC St 17

Rebs 33, Angry Wave 26

A&M 24, Miami 22

Oregon 38, Tex Tech 26

Wisconsin 28, Wazzu 23



We're still very much in "ignore Colorado projections" mode. And maybe "ignore point totals" too. pic.twitter.com/A5osUWqkjw — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 5, 2023

Craig Bohl warns his players about a letdown

"I told them it’s not far from the penthouse to the outhouse." @CoachCBohl and @wyo_football trying to avoid a letdown this week against Portland State and other Pokes notes, including an update on the RB rotation. @CSTribune #gowyo https://t.co/fIPFx4IUH5 — Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) September 6, 2023

Nevada head coach on QB AJ Bianco

"He's kind of an unflappable guy."



Ken Wilson discusses AJ Bianco's performance against the Trojans and what he brings to the Nevada quarterback room.



Watch the full press conference here: https://t.co/pkuGGqXVST pic.twitter.com/1xVlatebyh — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 6, 2023

Article on Wyoming star TE John Michael Gyllenborg

TE John Michael Gyllenborg played in just 3 games in high school before coming to Wyoming.



Three years later, Gyllenborg’s first career touchdown catch tied the game 33-33 in double overtime against Texas Tech.



“It’s what you dream of. It was unreal.”https://t.co/tXVN9MLydz — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) September 6, 2023

