Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 1

The 2023 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, and preseason awards and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Now that every team has played, there are a number of changes made. Read our projections below and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
I’m making a lot of changes after the first full week of games. Last year, I held pretty steady the first few weeks, but this year, I’m going to The Bulldogs and Cowboys move to the top of my list after their big wins, with Boise State moving down. I also swapped UNLV and Colorado State after their opening win and lose, respectively. I would expect that last spot to change alot over the next few weeks.
Zach
LA Bowl: Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
NY6 Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
I made my bowl decisions based completely off of each team’s performance at this point. Fresno State made a strong case for top Group of Five performance of the weekend and they have a manageable schedule moving forward. Wyoming takes the second spot with an impressive win over Texas Tech.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
Of course this is fluid. That’s the fun. My NY6 picking Boise is out. My outlier is Hawaii.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Jack
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Colorado State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
Dom
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Dom: I’m a full believer of Fresno State based on their Week 1 performance. I had faith in them in our preseason preview, but they’re continuing to prove why they’ll be better than many thought. The Mountain West title might up in their hands afterall.
