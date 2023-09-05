UNLV Shows Out in Home Opener

Recap

UNLV came out of the gates firing in their home opener against Bryant University. It was both teams first game of the season.

On the first play of the game, RB Vincent Davis Jr. took a handoff from QB Doug Brumfield and took it 69-yards to the house for the first points of the game. This is a different offense with Barry Odom as the head coach.

The UNLV defense came to play as well. Bryant turned the ball over on downs on their first possession giving the Rebel offense good field position. The offense started this game run heavy, giving each RB the opportunity to carry the ball. The seven play, 41-yard drive was capped off by a RB Jai’Den Thomas 18-yard touchdown run. After the extra point, the Rebels were up 14-0.

The next UNLV possession ended in a field goal at the end of the 1st Quarter to put the Rebels up 17-0.

After a few offensive miscues, UNLV only scored once on a Brumfield touchdown run in the 2nd Quarter. Going into halftime, UNLV led 24-0.

UNLV stayed persistent throughout this game. They came out of halftime and out 17 more points on the board in the 3rd Quarter. It was a run first approach in this quarter and throughout the game as all five of their touchdowns were on the ground.

Bryant scored once in the 3rd and once in the 4th.

QB Jayden Maiava led the offense in the 4th quarter. Odom got all of his players the opportunity to play in the game. They only came out with a field goal, however, the ran the clock out on each possession.

The Odom Era started off strong with a 44-14 win over Bryant. There is some new life in the football program in Las Vegas.

Stats

Passing

QB Doug Brumfield - 11/18 86 yds 1 int

QB Jayden Maiava - 4/6 40 yds

Rushing

RB Vincent Davis Jr. - 3 att 79 yds 1 TD

QB Doug Brumfield - 7 att 71 yds 1 TD

RB Jai’Den Thomas - 8 att 60 yds 2 TD

RB Donavyn Lester - 8 att 29 yds 1 TD

RB Courtney Reese - 10 att 25 yds

Receiving

WR Jacob De Jesus - 4 rec 50 yds

WR Senika McKie - 3 rec 19 yds

Defense

LB Jackson Woodard - 9 tks

DB Thomas Anderson - 7 tks 1 INT

LB Marsel McDuffie - 4 tks 0.5 sack

DB Jerrae Williams - 2 tks 0.5 sack

Next Game

UNLV will play their first road game this upcoming week against the #2 Michigan Wolverines. Game time is at 12:30 PM PT or 3:30 PM ET.

#BEaREBEL