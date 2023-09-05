Mountaintop View 9-5-23 Players of Week in Football and Soccer, Spartans, Aztecs, Broncos and Wolf Pack game news and notes

We put a bow on Week 1 of the college football season as now every Mountain West school has played a real game. While some are flying high (Fresno State, Wyoming), some are seemingly treading water (San Diego State) and some are licking their wounds (Boise State, San Jose State, Nevada), we give you the latest news and notes from around the conference. Enjoy!!
Mountain West announces Week 1 Football Players of the Week
Here's the reveal of this week's #MWFB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 4, 2023
@FresnoStateFB
@wyo_football
@HawaiiFootball pic.twitter.com/rkLIe9eAsE
SPARTANS FALL SHORT AGAINST NO. 18 OREGON STATE IN A SELLOUT
San Jose State came up short again versus their second Pac-12 opponent. See who stood out for the Spartans in their home opener before a great crowd for them.
Aztecs unable to take flight against Idaho State
For the second straight week, San Diego State got outplayed by their opponent with the exception of the most important stat, the final score. With their first two opponents not considered relatively tough, can the Aztecs show some improvement this week in their first game against a P5 team?
Prater: Boise State has all sorts of issues, but let’s start with defense
The Broncos had a very good first quarter before the wheels came off, especially on defense. This continued a disturbing trend that started the second half of last season. There appears to be issues at several spots. Can this be corrected or are the Broncos going to need their offense to pick up the slack the rest of this season?
Ramey: Lessons learned from Nevada’s loss to USC and Caleb Williams’ Van Gogh-esque effort
The Wolf Pack was not expected to seriously challenge the nationally ranked Trojans and the current holder of the Heisman Trophy in Caleb Williams. What were the silver lining learned in the lopsided affair?
MW Soccer Players of the Week - Sept. 4
See who the Mountain West deemed who was worthy for their weekly honors for play last week!
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 1
- Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 12: Week 1
- Later today: Reacts Survey: Week 2
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Initial Impressions and Small Sample Sizes
- Coming Wednesday: 2023 Bowl Projections Week 1
- Coming Wednesday: Mountain West and National Polls: Week 1
