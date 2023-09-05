Mountaintop View 9-5-23 Players of Week in Football and Soccer, Spartans, Aztecs, Broncos and Wolf Pack game news and notes

We put a bow on Week 1 of the college football season as now every Mountain West school has played a real game. While some are flying high (Fresno State, Wyoming), some are seemingly treading water (San Diego State) and some are licking their wounds (Boise State, San Jose State, Nevada), we give you the latest news and notes from around the conference. Enjoy!!

Mountain West announces Week 1 Football Players of the Week

San Jose State came up short again versus their second Pac-12 opponent. See who stood out for the Spartans in their home opener before a great crowd for them.

For the second straight week, San Diego State got outplayed by their opponent with the exception of the most important stat, the final score. With their first two opponents not considered relatively tough, can the Aztecs show some improvement this week in their first game against a P5 team?

The Broncos had a very good first quarter before the wheels came off, especially on defense. This continued a disturbing trend that started the second half of last season. There appears to be issues at several spots. Can this be corrected or are the Broncos going to need their offense to pick up the slack the rest of this season?

The Wolf Pack was not expected to seriously challenge the nationally ranked Trojans and the current holder of the Heisman Trophy in Caleb Williams. What were the silver lining learned in the lopsided affair?

See who the Mountain West deemed who was worthy for their weekly honors for play last week!

On the horizon: