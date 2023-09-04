Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week One

The first week of the college football season is behind us and it was filled with some great performances and upsets over Power Five teams. New favorites may have emerged over the weekend, and some surprise performers provided some fan bases with renewed hope. Let’s take a look at the top performers from week one.

Offensive Player of the Week

Mikey Keene (Fresno State)

Keene and his teammate, Erik Brooks, both made a strong case for offensive player of the week. But it was ultimately Keene who came away with the award after completing 31 of 44 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ victory over the Boilermakers. Keene looked an awful lot like former Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener with his performance.

Defensive Player of the Week

Wrook Brown (Wyoming)

The sophomore defensive back had the best performance of his career in an exciting double overtime victory over Texas Tech. Wrook came away with a big interception and added five tackles for the Cowboys.

Special Teams Player of the Week

John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Hoyland had a huge week for the Cowboys totaling nine points. Hoyland made both of his field goal attempts, including one from 56 yards.

Freshman of the Week

Pofele Ashlock (Hawaii)

Not only does Ashlock look like the best freshman in the conference, he looks like one of the best receivers in the conference through two games for the Rainbow Warriors. Ashlock had a great performance against a stingy Stanford defense, finishing the game with eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Which performances from week one stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.