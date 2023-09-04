Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 9-4-23. September Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Things were pretty quiet this past week as teams prepared for their season opener, but expect things to heat up now that the season is here. Offers were pretty light, with a grand total of six in the entire conference. Commitments were even lighter, with one sole verbal pledge this week, which belonged to Nevada. It’s hard to say any team really had a good recruiting week, mainly because it is clear coaches are not focused on recruiting. But Nevada will get the nod as the only new commit belonged to them.

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 94

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

August Team Recruiting Rankings:

Now that we are about halfway through the recruiting cycle, the rankings are beginning to take shape. Therefore, we are adding tier rankings to our monthly team rankings. Here are the August rankings for comparison.

1. UNLV

2. Boise State

3. Colorado State

4. San Diego State

5. Fresno State

6. San Jose State

7. Hawaii

8. Nevada

9. Air Force

10. Wyoming

11. Utah State

12. New Mexico

Tier Rankings:

As many of you may know by now, I also like to break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: UNLV, Boise State

Tier 2: Colorado State, San Diego State

Tier 3: Fresno State, San Jose State

Tier 4: Hawaii, Nevada

Tier 5: Air Force

Tier 6: Wyoming, Utah State

Tier 7: New Mexico

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2027 ATH Delontay Williams was offered by Colorado State

RB Trae Davis was offered by SDSU

2027 WR Zion White was offered by SDSU

OL Lincoln Fa’apouli Jr. was offered by Utah State

Transfer DL Marlin Dean was offered by Utah State

OL Orion Parker was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

OL Luke Farr committed to Nevada

Decommits

