Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 5): Wins, Game of the Week, Undefeated, Rankings.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Fan confidence level is medium for the weekend.

The OOC games are dwindling as the conference schedule builds up. Out of the three non-conference games for the Mountain West, about half the fans think they can go 2-1. That would be good. And almost no one thinks they get shut out, which is even better.

Aztecs & Falcons getting the most excitement.

Over half of fans are gearing up to watch SDSU and Air Force go head-to-head with their rushing attacks. This would be a chance for San Diego State to right the ship. If Boise State was playing better, they probably would’ve gotten more than 35% of the votes for this big game against Memphis. But they aren’t, so they didn’t.

Betting on the Bulldogs.

Fresno State is ranked and appears to be the top team in the Mountain West at this point in the season. Air Force is also really good, but until they meet on the field, the edge goes to the Bulldogs.

Rank the Falcons!

We posed this question for Fresno State last week and they appeared in the top 25 by the end of the weekend. Can we will this to happen for Air Force too? The Falcons are also undefeated and have passed every test so far. Over half of the voters think they should be ranked.