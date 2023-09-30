Week 5: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

The 2023 college football season is now in full swing. This week, all 12 teams are playing. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, September 30th

Utah State vs UConn (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Boise State vs Memphis (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN2 Hawaii vs UNLV (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: SSSEN /Mountain West Network/ Spectrum New Mexico vs Wyoming (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network Utah Tech vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: TBA San Diego State vs Air Force (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Nevada vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State: -6, O/U 51

Boise State: +3.5, O/U 60

Hawaii/UNLV: -11 UNLV, O/U 59.5

New Mexico/Wyoming: -14 Wyoming, O/U 42

Colorado State: Odds not available

San Diego State/Air Force: -10 Air Force, O/U 43.5

Nevada/Fresno State: -24.5, O/U 50

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Utah State: The Aggies need to begin to turn things around. Have they figured things out at the quarterback position or is it another flash in the pan?

The Aggies need to begin to turn things around. Have they figured things out at the quarterback position or is it another flash in the pan? Boise State: The Broncos have an opportunity to get a big win. But the same questions persist. Can their offense be consistent and have more than three playmakers? Can their defense generate a pass rush and defend passes?

The Broncos have an opportunity to get a big win. But the same questions persist. Can their offense be consistent and have more than three playmakers? Can their defense generate a pass rush and defend passes? Hawaii: After getting another victory, the Rainbow Warriors need to show they can build positive momentum and keep their offense going against a formidable opponent.

After getting another victory, the Rainbow Warriors need to show they can build positive momentum and keep their offense going against a formidable opponent. UNLV: As they open conference play, the Rebels need to keep the good times going. Can their offense continue to put up points?

As they open conference play, the Rebels need to keep the good times going. Can their offense continue to put up points? New Mexico: The Lobos are in the hunt for a bowl game. They have fared well against Wyoming in recent years. Can they pull off the magic once again?

The Lobos are in the hunt for a bowl game. They have fared well against Wyoming in recent years. Can they pull off the magic once again? Wyoming: The Cowboys played as well as possible in conference play. Will they be able to keep their offensive production going, especially in the passing game?

The Cowboys played as well as possible in conference play. Will they be able to keep their offensive production going, especially in the passing game? Colorado State : In their final tune-up game, can the Rams avoid a trap game? Also, is their offensive firepower for real?

: In their final tune-up game, can the Rams avoid a trap game? Also, is their offensive firepower for real? San Diego State: The Aztec’s season is teetering on the edge. Will they show signs of life against one of the best defenses in the country?

The Aztec’s season is teetering on the edge. Will they show signs of life against one of the best defenses in the country? Air Force: The Falcons have checked off every box thus far. Can they avoid a letdown playing a team that seems to be heading in the wrong direction?

The Falcons have checked off every box thus far. Can they avoid a letdown playing a team that seems to be heading in the wrong direction? Nevada: The Wolf Pack suffered a heartbreaking loss last week. Will they be able to muster some strength going up against the best team in the conference?

The Wolf Pack suffered a heartbreaking loss last week. Will they be able to muster some strength going up against the best team in the conference? Fresno State: The Bulldogs are playing great football, can they avoid playing down to their competition and use this as an opportunity to keep developing players?

Who Will Win:

