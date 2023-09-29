Mountaintop View 9-29-23 Maturity shown, Competitive trash talk, Lobo offense, Bulldogs look to continue rolling, Overcoming loss

The leaves have turned and will soon start dropping onto the ground which means we are getting closer to winter. It also means more conference games to be played as we head into Week 5 of the season and closer to full slate of conference games. Get some current content on some of the players and teams before this weekend’s opening whistle. Enjoy!

The two players have taken a much higher road than others over the football hit that knocked Hunter out of their rivalry game. See what happened when they met after communicating over texts.

Bronco Taylen Green and Tiger Seth Henigan found themselves training together over the summer in Texas knowing that they were going to face each other this year on the field. See how their friendship developed over this time and led to some spirited “trash talk”.

Considering their offense last year ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams, something had to change. That change not only included a new OC who not only brought his spread offense but his QB from his old school. What does that mean to Wyoming in preparation for their game this Saturday?

The Wolf Pack has already lost big to an FCS school this year and now they host the nationally ranked Fresno State Bulldogs. Can the Wolf Pack defense slow down Bulldog star QB Mikey Keene?

Zac’s mom Emily gets reminded often of her late husband by their son’s similarities to the dad who passed before Zac was three years old. See who stepped into that void for the Falcon QB as he grew up to become the leader of the potent Air Force offense.

