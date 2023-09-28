Mountaintop View 9-28-23

What would relegation in college football look like
Last week, the college football social media scene was stirring when a report emerged that the Mountain West is toying with the idea of promotion/relegation. ESPN’s Bill Connelly breaks down how this could work.
Five things to know about Nevada football’s opponent this week, Fresno State
The long-time rivalry between Fresno State and Nevada will be renewed this weekend. The Bulldogs are massive favorites. Robert Kuwada of the Fresno Bee breaks down the Bulldogs for Nevada fans.
Excellent story on Zac Larrier
Many thanks to the Larrier family for opening up and telling their inspirational story.— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) September 27, 2023
The @AF_Academy QB and @MountainWest track champion lost his father at the age of 2 but leaned on a strong mother (@erlarrier) to turn long odds into a success story.https://t.co/MjYin9mcDo
What a huge development for Nevada hoops
Huge news: The GSR is building a $1 billion entertainment district that will include a new arena to host Nevada basketball games; a multi-floor Grand Bay driving range; an 800-room hotel; and potential for a future minor-league hockey team.— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 27, 2023
Full details: https://t.co/KvTPNYMO2a pic.twitter.com/wXWaXF1GHf
MWC adds AI-powered real-time highlights
NEWS: MW and @Magnifiofficial Join Forces for Real-Time Highlightshttps://t.co/0w87NktjzH— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 27, 2023
CSU football injury update
Jay Norvell says MCL injury for Avery Morrow and he's out a few weeks. Kobe Johnson day-to-day. I wouldn't expect them to push him this week.— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) September 27, 2023
Likely Vann Schield, Damian Henderson leading RB's vs. Utah Tech
Ken Wilson is unhappy with the NCAA
Nevada's Ken Wilson took aim at the NCAA for not granting Cal transfer DE Henry Ikahihifo a waiver to play this season. Here is Wilson's five-minute explanation for why he believes Ikahihifo should be eligible. An appeal has been filed. https://t.co/Z2tzA71xIe— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) September 27, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - After a resounding victory over the Spartans, Falcons will face invading Aztecs
Today - Nevada @ Fresno State Week 5: It’s time to reset
Today - Aztecs travel to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force and their vaunted ground game
