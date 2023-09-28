Mountaintop View 9-28-23

Last week, the college football social media scene was stirring when a report emerged that the Mountain West is toying with the idea of promotion/relegation. ESPN’s Bill Connelly breaks down how this could work.

The long-time rivalry between Fresno State and Nevada will be renewed this weekend. The Bulldogs are massive favorites. Robert Kuwada of the Fresno Bee breaks down the Bulldogs for Nevada fans.

Excellent story on Zac Larrier

Many thanks to the Larrier family for opening up and telling their inspirational story.

The @AF_Academy QB and @MountainWest track champion lost his father at the age of 2 but leaned on a strong mother (@erlarrier) to turn long odds into a success story.https://t.co/MjYin9mcDo — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) September 27, 2023

What a huge development for Nevada hoops

Huge news: The GSR is building a $1 billion entertainment district that will include a new arena to host Nevada basketball games; a multi-floor Grand Bay driving range; an 800-room hotel; and potential for a future minor-league hockey team.



Full details: https://t.co/KvTPNYMO2a pic.twitter.com/wXWaXF1GHf — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 27, 2023

MWC adds AI-powered real-time highlights

NEWS: MW and @Magnifiofficial Join Forces for Real-Time Highlightshttps://t.co/0w87NktjzH — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 27, 2023

CSU football injury update

Jay Norvell says MCL injury for Avery Morrow and he's out a few weeks. Kobe Johnson day-to-day. I wouldn't expect them to push him this week.



Likely Vann Schield, Damian Henderson leading RB's vs. Utah Tech — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) September 27, 2023

Ken Wilson is unhappy with the NCAA

Nevada's Ken Wilson took aim at the NCAA for not granting Cal transfer DE Henry Ikahihifo a waiver to play this season. Here is Wilson's five-minute explanation for why he believes Ikahihifo should be eligible. An appeal has been filed. https://t.co/Z2tzA71xIe — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) September 27, 2023

