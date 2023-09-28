 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 9-28-23

More pro/rel talk, Zac Larrier profile, Nevada’s new basketball arena and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Nevada v Arizona State Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What would relegation in college football look like

Last week, the college football social media scene was stirring when a report emerged that the Mountain West is toying with the idea of promotion/relegation. ESPN’s Bill Connelly breaks down how this could work.

Five things to know about Nevada football’s opponent this week, Fresno State

The long-time rivalry between Fresno State and Nevada will be renewed this weekend. The Bulldogs are massive favorites. Robert Kuwada of the Fresno Bee breaks down the Bulldogs for Nevada fans.

Excellent story on Zac Larrier

What a huge development for Nevada hoops

MWC adds AI-powered real-time highlights

CSU football injury update

Ken Wilson is unhappy with the NCAA

