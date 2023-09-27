Peak Perspective: Mountain West OOC Betting Recap

Four weeks into the season, the Mountain West has started to take some shape. While some teams have turned out to be pleasant surprises, others have either fallen far off or just shot par for the course. Let’s take a look at how these teams have done thus far against the spread:

Week 0 DraftKings Lines:

● Hawaii: FINAL: +17 Hawaii 28 Vanderbilt 35

● San Diego State: -2.5 FINAL: SDSU 20 Ohio 13

● San Jose State: FINAL: +31.5 SJSU 28 USC 56

Week 1 DraftKings Lines:

● Hawaii: +4 FINAL: Hawaii 24 Stanford 35

● Fresno State: +4 FINAL: Fresno St. 39 Purdue 35

● Utah State: +25.5 FINAL: Utah St. 14 Iowa 24

● Air Force: n/a FINAL: Air Force 42 Robert Morris 7

● Boise State: +14.5 FINAL: Boise St. 19 Washington 56

● UNLV: n/a FINAL: UNLV 44 Bryant 14

● Nevada: +38.5 Nevada FINAL: Nevada 14 USC 66

● New Mexico: +38 FINAL: New Mexico 10 Texas A&M 52

● Colorado State: +12 FINAL: Colo St. 24 Wash St. 50

● Wyoming: +14 FINAL: Wyoming 35 Texas Tech 33

● San Diego State: n/a FINAL: SDSU 36 Idaho St. 28

● San Jose State: +16.5 FINAL: SJSU 17 Oregon St. 42

Week 2 DraftKings Lines:

● UNLV: +36 FINAL: UNLV 7 Michigan 35

● San Jose State: FINAL: SJSU 59 Cal Poly 3

● Wyoming: FINAL: Wyoming 31 Portland St. 17

● Nevada: FINAL: Nevada 6 Idaho 33

● Boise State: +3.5 FINAL: Boise St. 16 UCF 18

● San Diego State: +14.5 FINAL: SDSU 10 UCLA 35

● Air Force: -14.5 FINAL: Air Force 13 Sam Houston 3

● New Mexico: FINAL: New Mexico 56 Tenn Tech 10

● Hawaii: FINAL: Hawaii 31 UAlbany 20

● Utah State: FINAL: Utah St. 78 Idaho St. 28

● Fresno State: FINAL: Fresno St. 34 East Wash 31

Week 3 DraftKings Lines:

● Utah State/Air Force: -9.5 (Air Force) FINAL: Air Force 39 Utah St. 21

● Boise State: N/A FINAL: Boise St. 42 North Dakota 18

● San Diego State: +24.5 FINAL: SDSU 9 Oregon St. 26

● San Jose State: +8 FINAL: SJSU 17 Toledo 21

● UNLV: +4 FINAL: UNLV 40 Vanderbilt 37

● Hawaii: +37.5 FINAL: Hawaii 10 Oregon 55

● New Mexico: -1 FINAL: New Mexico 17 New Mex St. 27

● Wyoming: +28.5 FINAL: Wyoming 10 Texas 31

● Colorado State: +23.5 FINAL/2OT: Colo St 35 Colorado 42

● Fresno State: -3 FINAL: Fresno St. 29 Arizona St. 0

● Nevada: +28 FINAL: Nevada 24 Kansas 31

Week 4 DraftKings Lines:

● Boise State/San Diego State: -7 (Boise State) FINAL: Boise St. 34 SDSU 31

● Air Force/San Jose State: -5.5 (Air Force) FINAL: Air Force 45 SJSU 20

● New Mexico: +3.5 FINAL/OT: New Mexico 34 UMASS 31

● Wyoming: -3 FINAL: Wyoming 22 App St. 19

● Colorado State: +3 FINAL: Colo St. 31 MTSU 23

● Nevada: +17 FINAL: Nevada 24 Texas St. 35

● Utah State: +6.5 FINAL: Utah St. 38 James Madison 45

● UNLV: -2.5 FINAL: UNLV 45 UTEP 28

● Fresno State: -28 FINAL: Fresno St. 53 Kent St. 10

● Hawaii: -3 FINAL: Hawaii 20 New Mex St. 17

Entering Week 5, the Air Force Falcons so far have fit the bill not only as a conference front-runner, but a shoe-in to cover, going 4-0 ATS (Against the Spread) through their first four games. They’ve been the best bet so far this season, even while having already matched up with two different conference opponents in Utah State and San Jose State. However, as conference matchups begin to increase with the aging of the season, I wouldn’t expect the Falcons dominance ATS to continue to be nearly as consistent, though they may still be one of the best bets to cover their spread in any given week.

As for the less fortunate, and yes - we’re looking at you Nevada, some trends are seemingly almost sure to continue. While the Wolf Pack was able to cover the spread for the first time this past weekend as 17-point underdogs vs. Texas State, it still wasn’t a pretty showing, losing by 11 to a team they beat 38 - 14 only one year prior. They’ll get some big lines down the stretch, likely going as double-digit underdogs in the majority, if not all, of their remaining games. Pick and choose carefully football fans.