Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 4. The team is high on the Bulldogs, but low on number of teams.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

I kept the teams the same this week, but switched things up in a few of the bowl games. The Broncos go to New Mexico now that they are showing some signs of life. The Rebels then take the spot in the Potato Bowl. I considered dropping the Aztecs but I didn’t have any idea of who to replace them with at this juncture, so they are stashed in the Arizona Bowl for now.

Zach

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

It is looking like the conference may not have as many bowl teams as recent years. For now, I still have the Aztecs in a bowl and I have Colorado State sneaking in with a 6-6 record. Fresno State is a narrow favorite for the NY6 spot.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

Dom

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: New Mexico

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

NY6: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A

I didn’t change much from last week except for adding New Mexico into the mix. They’ve gone up and down these past couple of weeks, but they have some favorable matchups heading into conference play.

Graham

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force