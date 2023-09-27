Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 4. The team is high on the Bulldogs, but low on number of teams.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
I kept the teams the same this week, but switched things up in a few of the bowl games. The Broncos go to New Mexico now that they are showing some signs of life. The Rebels then take the spot in the Potato Bowl. I considered dropping the Aztecs but I didn’t have any idea of who to replace them with at this juncture, so they are stashed in the Arizona Bowl for now.
Zach
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: Colorado State
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
NY6 Bowl: Fresno State
It is looking like the conference may not have as many bowl teams as recent years. For now, I still have the Aztecs in a bowl and I have Colorado State sneaking in with a 6-6 record. Fresno State is a narrow favorite for the NY6 spot.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
NY6 Bowl: Fresno State
Dom
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: New Mexico
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
NY6: Fresno State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A
I didn’t change much from last week except for adding New Mexico into the mix. They’ve gone up and down these past couple of weeks, but they have some favorable matchups heading into conference play.
Graham
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: Colorado State
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
