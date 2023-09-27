Mountain West and the National Polls (Week 5)

On Sunday morning, the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Polls were released after Week 5 of the college football season was completed. So, how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The Mountain West teams that are being recognized

Fresno State became the first Mountain West team of the season to go ranked at #25 with 64 votes, and Air Force gained 6 receiving votes in the newest AP Top 25 poll, making two Mountain West teams recognized by the AP poll.

In terms of the USA Today Coaches poll, the Mountain West placed three different teams in Fresno State (93 receiving votes), Air Force (24 receiving votes), and Wyoming (8 receiving votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year, so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included, and every week that the polls are updated, so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week, the points will be added, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the week five of the polls? Let’s get into it!

Week 4 Standings

1. San Jose State (13 points)

T-2. Boise State (12 points)

T-2. San Diego State (12 points)

T-2. UNLV (12 points)

T-3. Wyoming points (9 points)

T-3. Hawaii (9 points)

T-5. Utah State (9 points)

T-5. Nevada (9 points)

6. New Mexico (4 points)

T-7. Air Force (1 point)

T-7. Fresno State (1 point)

Week 5

Air Force

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (8 receiving vote)

Total points: 1

Boise State

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at #7 Washington (1228 votes), at #25 Fresno State (64 receiving votes), vs Air Force (6 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #8 Washington (1194 votes), vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes), at Fresno State (93 receiving votes), and vs Air Force (24 receiving votes)

Total points: 12

Colorado State

Week 5 AP Top 25 Opponents: vs #16 Washington State (652 receiving votes), at Colorado (32 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs #17 Washington State (555 receiving votes), at Colorado (29 receiving votes), vs Air Force (24 receiving votes), at Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 8

#25 Fresno State

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 1

Hawaii

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at #9 Oregon (1076 votes), vs Air Force (6 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #9 Oregon (1071 votes), vs Air Force (24 receiving votes), at Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Nevada

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at #8 USC (1169 votes), at #25 Fresno State (64 votes), vs #24 Kansas (132 votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1288 votes), at Fresno State (93 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (8 receiving votes)

Total points: 12 points

New Mexico

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (5 receiving votes) at #25 Fresno State (64 votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (36 receiving votes), at Wyoming (8 receiving votes), at Fresno State (93 receiving votes)

Total points: 6

San Diego State

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (28 receiving votes), at #19 Oregon State (366 votes), at Air Force (6 receiving votes) #25 Fresno State (64 votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (36 receiving votes), at #21 Oregon State (293 votes), at Air Force (24 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (93 receiving votes)

Total points: 11

San Jose State

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at #8 USC (1169 votes), vs #19 Oregon State (366 votes), vs #25 Fresno State (64 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #5 USC (1319 votes), vs #21 Oregon State (293 votes), vs Air Force (6 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (93 receiving votes)

Total points: 14

UNLV

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1445 votes), at #25 Fresno State (64 receiving votes), at Air Force (6 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1533 votes), at Fresno State (93 receiving votes), at Air Force (24 receiving vote), vs Wyoming (8 receiving vote)

Total points: 12

Utah State

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Air Force (6 receiving votes) #25 Fresno State (64 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Air Force (24 receiving vote), vs James Maddison (2 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (93 receiving votes)

Total points: 6

Wyoming

Week 5 AP Top 25 opponents: at #3 Texas (1401 votes), at Air Force (6 receiving votes), vs #25 Fresno State (64 receiving votes)

Week 5 USA Today Top 25 opponents: #5 Texas (1336 votes), at Air Force (24 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (93 receiving votes)

Total points: 11

Week 5 Standings

1. San Jose State (14 points) +1

T-2. Boise State (12 points)

T-2. UNLV (12 points)

T-2: Nevada (12 points)

T-3: San Diego State (11 points)

T-3: Wyoming (11 points)

4. Hawaii (9 points)

5. Colorado State (8 points)

6. Utah State (6 points)

7. New Mexico (5 points)

T-8. Air Force (1 points)

T-8. Fresno State (1 points)

Overall Standings

San Jose State (73 points) Boise State (71 points) San Diego State (53 points) UNLV (52 points)

T-5 Wyoming (46 points)

T-5 Nevada (46 points)

6. Utah State (42 points)

7. Hawaii (32 points)

8. Colorado State (31 points)

9. New Mexico (29 points)

T-10. Air Force (8 points)

T-10. Fresno State (8 points)