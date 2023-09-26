UNLV Gets First Road Win in the Heat of El Paso

Recap

The Rebels traveled to the Sun Bowl and took on the UTEP Miners. After the come from behind victory against Vanderbilt the week before, Coach Odom and the boys kept the momentum rolling.

QB Jayden Maiava started this game for the Rebels in the place of starter QB Doug Brumfield who was injured last week against Vandy. However, the offensive attack did not come from the air, it came on the ground.

UNLV’s first possession ended with a punt. The defense held the Miner offense to a punt as well, but the Miner punt was blocked by DB Cameren Jenkins and recovered by OLB Zavier Carter on the Miner 12 yard-line. It only took the UNLV offense one play to score off of a RB Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas 12-yard run. That touchdown would not be his only one last Saturday.

UTEP scored on their next drive tying the game up. The first UNLV drive started with a 56-yard run by RB Vincent Davis Jr. Two plays later Thomas found the endzone again on a 17-yard run.

After a Miner punt, UNLV turned the ball over on downs on the Miner side of the 50. This turned into a Miner touchdown on the other side of the field. The game was tied at 14.

The next Rebel possession was 5 plays going 75 yards down the field with the help of a 53-yard catch from WR Ricky White who almost got into the endzone. The next play RB Donovyn Lester scored from the 1 yard-line. The Rebel defense then stepped up by forcing an interception on the Miner 32 yard-line. UNLV scored again after the pick, Thomas’ third score of the game, putting them up 28-14. The first half ended at that score.

The pick towards the end of the first half ended up being a deciding factor as UTEP only could get within a touchdown of UNLV.

Thomas scored again in the second half with another score in the half coming from RB Courtney Reese. UNLV kicked a field goal at the end of the game as well.

Final score 45-28.

The Rebels and Miami Dolphins must have been taking the same vitamins this week as both teams had 5+ rushing touchdowns in their respective games. Thomas accounted for 4 of the 6 touchdowns in the victory.

Stats

Passing

QB Jayden Maiava - 15/27 190 yds 1 INT

Rushing

RB Jai’Den Thomas - 13 att 100 yds 4 TD

RB Vincent Davis Jr. - 13 att 97 yds

RB Courtney Reese - 6 att 58 yds 1 TD

QB Jayden Maiava - 6 att 28 yds

RB Donovyn Lester - 8 att 18 yds 1 TD

Receiving

WR Ricky White - 2 rec 62 yds

Defense

DB Jerrae Williams - 3 tckls 1 sack

DL Jalen Dixon - 2 tckls 1 sack

DB Cameron Oliver - 1 tckls 1 INT

DB Jaxen Turner - 2 INT

Next Game

The Rebels are back at home for the first Mountain West game on Saturday, September 30th against Hawaii.

