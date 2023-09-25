Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Four

Week four of the college football season highlighted the improvements of teams across the Mountain West. Teams like New Mexico, Hawaii, and Colorado State had important out-of-conference wins, and Boise State and Air Force have both started their Mountain West conference season with important wins. Let’s take a look at the our top performers from week four.

Offensive Player of the Week

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

Jeanty had one of the most dominating offensive performances in the history of Boise State football. In a back and forth contest against San Diego State, Jeanty was the one consistency for the Broncos. Jeanty finished the game with 205 yards rushing and 49 yards receiving, adding two touchdowns as well. Jeanty now leads the conference with 692 total yards from scrimmage.

Defensive Player of the Week

Wrook Brown (Wyoming)

The sophomore defensive back had a huge game for the Cowboys finishing with an interception, a recovered fumble, and seven tackles for the Cowboys in their victory over Appalachian State.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jakorey Hawkins (Wyoming)

The biggest play of Wyoming’s victory over Appalachian State came on special teams. Hawkins returned a blocked field goal 62 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys the lead and the victory over Appalachian State.

Freshman of the Week

McCae Hillstead (Utah State)

Hillstead’s performance was a bit all over the place against James Madison, but his confidence grew throughout the contest, as he almost led the Aggies to a miraculous come from behind victory. Hillstead finished the game completing 25 of 47 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Hillstead showed a lot of growth but needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball, as he also threw three interceptions.

