Mountaintop View 9-24-23. Broncos & Falcons get conference wins, Rams & Rainbow Warriors get first wins, Bulldogs ranked.

Things were not going well for Air Force in the first half, when their offense was struggling and their normally stout defense gave up 20 points in the first 30 minutes. But they were able to figure out how to right the ship in the second half, pitching a shutout in the third and fourth quarters all while putting up 28 points on San Jose State. John Eldridge III and Emmnuel Michel led the way for the Falcon’s offense, putting up a combined 250 rushing yards and 5 TDs. It is clear AFA is a force to be reckoned with this season.

In the conference opener for these two struggling teams, someone had to win. Boise State’s offense looked great for most of the game, in large part due to the dominant performance do-it-all running back Ashton Jeanty, who was the best player on the field. The Bronco’s defensive performance was another issue, as they continued to allow big passing plays and steady run plays for most of the game. Still, BSU starts conference play 1-0 which is a positive.

Colorado State blew a lead last game. This time around, they held on and secured the win. It was a close game the entire time that came down to the final plays. The Rams defense was being backed up into their own endzone, having to knock down a pass and get a sack on the final two possession to seal the victory. Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi continues to play well and get the ball to his receivers, allowing the Ram’s offense to get going.

In a conference full of great kickers, Matt Shipley is one of the better ones. That was on full display over the weekend, when he kicked the game-winning as time expired. The Rainbow Warriors rode a big second-half to victory in which they controlled the clock and limited New Mexico State to just three possessions over the final 30 minutes. Though the offense wasn’t necessarily dynamic, Brayden Schager continued to play well, throwing one touchdown and rushing for another. This was a much-needed win for Hawaii.

