Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 9-25-23. New offers, new visitors, new commitments.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Official visitors are back and many teams are hosting visitors. Although as we discussed before, not every team in the Mountain West prefers to host OVs during the football season. Regardless, having recruits get on campus to see a game, meet the coaches, and players, and get a feel for the program plays a big role in a recruits college decision. So don’t be surprised in official visitors soon turn into verbal commitments shortly after their visits.

This week, there was a number of new offers given out by various teams. Expect the offers to keep coming in as film from recruits' first four games begins to circulate on hudl. SDSU and Utah State hosted some official visitors this weekend, and there were six new commitments, two from both the Falcons and Rebels and one from the Rams and Aggies. Utah State hit the trifecta, being the only team to hand out an offer, host a visitor, and gain a new commitment. For that, they are featured on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

UNLV: 6

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State: 3

Fresno State: 3

Nevada: 3

Utah State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released!

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 94

Visit Recap:

QB Seth Shigg (Nevada)

“My visit to Nevada was nice. They showed good hospitality and have an up-and-coming campus that I got to see up close. The coaches were great, and the tours were a great experience.”

DB Tre’Jon Fulton (UNLV)

“The visit was amazing and I loved it there,The most amazing part was probably seeing the team come back and win against an SEC school after a slow start that just shows how resilient we are and that’s jus the start and also they took such good care of us and really showed us how we are a family and I just loved being with my guys and being at home. They went above and beyond for us!”

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

OL Davit Boyajyan was offered by Fresno State

OL Kalolo Ta’aga was offered by Fresno State

DB Rahim Wright was offered by Fresno State

K/P Lars Rau was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Julian Vigil was offered by San Diego State

2026 DB Brandon Arrington was offered by SDSU

TE Cole Harrison was offered by San Jose State

JUCO DE Jamal Wallace was offered by Utah State

JUCO DE Antonio Alfano was offered by Utah State

DB Devyn Hidrogo was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

OL Hill Greenlee visited San Diego State

DB Jackson Daniels visited Utah State

Commits:

DB Judson Crockett committed to Air Force

RB Nico Hamilton committed to Air Force

DB AJ Noland committed to Colorado State

OL Toby Moore committed to UNLV

OL Mason Vicari committed to UNLV

WR Tate Kjar committed to Utah State

Decommits

DB Tice Williams decommitted from Boise State (and committed to Texas State)

