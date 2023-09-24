Cowboys Win in Storybook Fashion Against Appalachian State

WYOMING - 22

APPALACHIAN STATE - 19

In what most thought would be a tick in the loss column for the Cowboys, turned out to be one of the most electrifying wins you could’ve witnessed. Jakorey Hawkins blocked and returned a kick with 1:52 left to play that would give the Cowboys the lead and win them the football game.

It was an epic moment, and the defense was able to close out the game with a pick from Wrook Brown with seconds on the clock.

However, this was not a game the Pokes should’ve been even close to winning, and the fact that they did is incredibly lucky and a dodged bullet, especially heading into MWC play next week.

Peasley was abysmal, and App State dominated most of the game. A good win but, something needs to change.

Key Stats

Wyoming has been one of the most disciplined teams in the nation but took eight penalties on Saturday. A lot of these were crucial to the course of the game, including a pass interference that could’ve jeopardized the fairy tale ending, but thankfully did not.

Before this game, Wyoming was ranked 13th in the nation in time of possession with an average of 33 minutes a game, they were only able to hang on to the ball for 19:35 against App State.

App State had 27 first downs, and Wyoming had seven. App State dominated, but could not get the job done.

The running back battle

A clear storyline going into this game was App State’s Nate Noel going up against a very good defense, as well as Harrison Waylee playing his first game at War Memorial.

This battle did not disappoint, as both backs cracked 100 rushing yards; Noel racking up 107 on 30 attempts, and Waylee rushing for 156 on 17 carries, one of those being a touchdown. The only score between the two.

Waylee got his big gain again this game, a 75-yard touchdown, topping his 62-yard sprint and score last week against Texas.

All season we’ve seen a duo of Sam Scott and D.Q. James getting touches in the backfield, but Bohl has completely shifted that strategy and has found his workhorse back in Harrison Waylee. Waylee took up all of the running back carries Saturday except for one, James getting only one carry.

Waylee accounted for 163 of Wyoming’s 208 total yards against the Mountaineers. Crazy stuff.

Peasley’s disaster class

5/15 for 31 yards and a pick.

That stat line should speak for itself. Peasley has been nothing more than bad this year, and while he did have a rushing touchdown, the passing attack in Laramie is basically non-existent.

Evan Svoboda was incredible against Texas, and it is insane that Peasley is still under center. If Bohl wants the Cowboys to succeed in conference play, something has to change with this offense.

Final Thoughts

The Cowboys were able to pull through, and the ability to stay in a game like that, and still play hard is not something to scoff at. The blocked kick was a great play, and the defense earned their flowers.

The offense needs to be addressed, whether that’s a quarterback change, I don’t know. Entering conference play, Harrison Waylee cannot be the only source of offense on this team.

I don’t want to sit here and complain about a win. A win is a win. But sloppy play is not going to get it done against the Fresno States and Air Forces of the world.

As they rise to 3-1, the Pokes will look ahead to their homecoming matchup against New Mexico, where they hope to pick up a less sloppy win.