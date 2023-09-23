Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 4): Most likely to win & loss, Fresno State.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Mountain West should have a good weekend.

Nearly a third of voters see the conference getting five wins going 5-3 in their 8 OOC games today. Although no one is very confident they get more than five and if anything, less.

Wolf Pack losing streak continues.

Unfortunately, things are looking good for Nevada. Half of voters see them a the team most likely to lose. SJSU (who already lost, but they were leading at halftime) and Hawaii also got a significant number of votes.

Bulldogs most likely to win.

Fresno State is the overwhelming favorite to have a guaranteed win this weekend. And for good reason, as they are both a good team and are favored by a ton heading into the game. Some other teams on this list should pick up wins as well.

Bulldogs should be ranked.

Just under half of the voters think Fresno State should be in rankings. About a third of people think they need another win. We will see how things play out coming out of the weekend.