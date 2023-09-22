Wyoming vs. Appalachian State week 4: Wyoming Looks to Keep up the Momentum at Home.

WYOMING VS APPALACHIAN STATE

Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23rd at 5:00 (Mountain Time)

Television: Mountain West Network

Streaming: You’ll need a cable log-in but the game will be streamed here.

Head-to-head: The teams are 1-1 against each other, with App State winning the last one in 2015.

Craig Bohl’s win streak which could be extended with a win this weekend is an impressive one. The streak is wins at home against non-conference opponents; dating back to 2018.

The Cowboys have obviously had success in these situations this year, with a fairy tale win against Texas Tech in Laramie week one.

App State matches up well against the Pokes, with a DraftKings spread of -3 in favor of the Cowboys. We’re not quite sure who’s playing QB either for the home team. Evan Svoboda had a decent game last week in Austin, and Peasley is still questionable if he’s healthy or not.

App State is one of the top teams in the Sun Belt and is coming off a big win versus Eastern Carolina. Should be a good test for what has been a fun Cowboy team thus far.

How will Wyoming look?

Assuming Evan Svoboda is under center this Saturday, I think we can expect quite a bit out of him and this offense through the air. In his debut he went 17-28 for 136 yards against No. 4 ranked Texas, and out passed Quinn Ewers, a guy who is commonly included in Heisman talks.

Against a defense that is surely not on Texas’s level, I expect Svoboda to ball out, and who knows, maybe Bohl will move forward with him rather than Peasley.

The Cowboys finally have their number one back as well, Harrison Waylee. Get used to him, because he is here to stay. In his Cowboy debut in Austin, he rushed for 18 and 110 plus the team's only touchdown. He will be a big piece of the offense moving forward, and expect him to get the majority of touches against App State.

Wyoming has been one of the most disciplined teams in college football thus far and leads the MW in the least penalties per game. This slow, methodical, and disciplined play is something that really works, and Bohl has helped build that culture here in Laramie.

The defense is still the same old same old, they did their thing against Texas up until the fourth quarter, and I expect no different this Saturday.

What can we expect out of App State?

It looks like the Mountaineers have some firepower on offense, featuring QB Joey Aguilar who almost led his team to an upset against No. 17 UNC that would end in a 2OT Tar Heel win. He outpassed Drake Maye in this game but went 22/43.

Another thing about the Mountaineers is that they love to give Nate Noel the football. He is second in the nation in rushing attempts this year (75) and third in rushing yards (435). It's safe to say this guy might be a problem.

Wyoming’s run defense will be a good matchup for him, and this will for sure be won or lost in the trenches.

Prediction

Wyoming has been on a roll this year, but so has App State. Since preseason, this game has been viewed as the most important of the non-conference games for the Pokes.

Coming off of a moralizingly close loss to Texas, this team feels like it has a lot of confidence, and wants to set the tone for conference play.

This is a Cowboy team that can win the Mountain West, and capping off non-conference play, a message needs to be sent to teams like Fresno State and Air Force… that the Cowboys can hang.

I'm taking a defensive battle this Saturday, with the Cowboys taking this contest 20-13 over the Mountaineers.