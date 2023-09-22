UNLV Travels to El Paso After a Big Win Last Week

Preview

The Rebels overcame being home underdogs last week against Vanderbilt. This week they head into El Paso as 2.5 point favorites.

UNLV showed determination after being down 17-0 at one point of the game. Their defense stayed resilient to hold Vandy later in the game and made some big plays while doing so. The Defensive Backs have been great coming up with pig plays on this defense which is different from the past season. They had some big interceptions, forced fumbles, and even sacks. Coach Odom has got them looking great through the first few weeks this season. Look for them to keep the Miner offense on their toes this Saturday.

With QB Doug Brumfield going down early in the game last week, QB Jayden Maiava shined in his absence. He made some big throws with one ultimately being the deciding factor in the game. However, Coach Odom told the media at his Monday press conference that Brumfield is the starter and will start against UTEP on Saturday, provided he is healthy enough to go. Either option at QB has a lot of upside potential with them both being dual threat QBs who can beat you through the air or on the ground with their legs.

Whoever starts at QB, WR Ricky White will be their number one target this week. He had a career game last week with 12 catches and 165 yards. UTEP, like Vanderbilt last week, gives up big plays through the air. White is a big play guy, look for him to potentially catch a long touchdown this week.

UNLV has a chance to end an almost 10 year bowl game drought. They need this win to improve to 3-1 and have a better chance of breaking that bowl-less streak.

Betting Lines

Game: UNLV -2.5

Spread: -108

ML: -130

O/U 50: -110

First Half: UNLV -0.5

Spread: +100

ML: -118

O/U 23.5: O -125 / U +105

Game Time

The game is on Saturday, September 23rd in El Paso, Texas at the Sun Bowl. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM PT, 9:00 PM ET, or 7:00 PM MST depending where you are tuning in from.

#BEaREBEL