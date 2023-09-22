Mountaintop View 9-22-23 Relegation, Championship goal, Previews, Cowboy target, Spartan out, Aggie QB controversy?

The conference has two big games in which the winners will put a stake in the ground towards the goal of being the top two teams to make the conference championship game. Get some background information and previews on both games along with other content from other teams. Enjoy!!

In a show of unity, the two remaining Pac-12 schools held a joint press conference on their current status on their battle to get information on the conference assets and a possible timetable on answers that could bring resolution. Possible options were discussed including one that included the Mountain West in some fashion. Stay tuned!

Most Bronco fans believe every year the MW Championship is theirs to lose, but few realize how the overall strength of the conference has increased over the years making the road to the trophy harder for all. With a return to the throne as their goal, hear from some of the players talk about what it would mean to put on a championship ring prior to their conference opener against San Diego State.

One of the two big conference games to be played later tonight is previewed here as the Broncos travel to Snapdragon Stadium to face the Aztecs.

Air Force looks to be one of the MW’s football powers so far this season and San Jose State officially closed the door on any return of their preseason MW All-Conference WR. Who are they looking to in helping fill the void for their offense?

See all the pertinent data as Air Force travels to California to face the Spartans later tonight in the other big conference game being played this weekend.

Fresh off a hard fought game with nationally ranked Texas where the game was much closer than the final score, the Cowboys welcome Appalachian State and their star running back to Laramie. What makes Nate Noel special? Read what Cowboy Head Coach Craig Bohl says about him.

Starting QB Cooper Legas was benched in the second quarter in last week’s drubbing at the hands of Air Force. Freshman McCae Hillstead took over and at least made the final score respectable. Head Coach Blake Anderson shares his thoughts on how to progress at that position.

