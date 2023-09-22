Week 4: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

The 2023 college football season is now in full swing. This week, all 12 teams are playing. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 22nd

Boise State vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Air Force vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FSI

Saturday, September 23rd

New Mexico vs UMass (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN+ Appalachian State vs Wyoming (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Colorado State vs Middle Tennessee (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN Network Nevada vs Texas State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN+ James Madison vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: MW Network/KJZZ 14 UNLV vs UTEP (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN Network Kent State vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports New Mexico State vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Boise State/San Diego State: -7 Boise State, O/U 45

Air Force/San Jose State: -5.5 Air Force, O/U 47

New Mexico: +3.5, O/U 50.5

Wyoming: -3, O/U 43.5

Colorado State: +3, O/U 51

Nevada: +17, O/U 59.5

Utah State: +6.5, O/U 52.5

UNLV: -2.5. O/U 50

Fresno State: -28, O/U 49

Hawaii: -3, O/U 57.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Boise State: The Broncos will need to show their offense and defense can be just as effective and improve against an FBS team, especially a conference game.

The Broncos will need to show their offense and defense can be just as effective and improve against an FBS team, especially a conference game. San Diego State: The Aztecs need to turn things around on offense and quickly, if they want to save their season.

The Aztecs need to turn things around on offense and quickly, if they want to save their season. Air Force: The Falcons looked like they are firing on all cylinders as they begin conference play. Their defense will face their toughest task of the season, will they be up to it?

The Falcons looked like they are firing on all cylinders as they begin conference play. Their defense will face their toughest task of the season, will they be up to it? San Jose State: The Spartans are hoping to reboot their season as they being to play Mountain West foes. Can they figure out some answers on defense?

The Spartans are hoping to reboot their season as they being to play Mountain West foes. Can they figure out some answers on defense? Wyoming: The Cowboys have a chance to finish their OOC on a high note. Can they avoid another letdown after playing Texas close?

Colorado State: The Rams are coming off a big high after a great showing. How will the team respond this week against a non-rival?

The Rams are coming off a big high after a great showing. How will the team respond this week against a non-rival? Nevada: The Wolf Pack desperately need a win and this game could be one of their better chances. Can Nevada show the same effort against Texas State that they did against Kansas?

The Wolf Pack desperately need a win and this game could be one of their better chances. Can Nevada show the same effort against Texas State that they did against Kansas? UNLV: Fresh off a big win against SEC Vanderbilt, can the Rebels avoid a trap game playing UTEP?

Fresh off a big win against SEC Vanderbilt, can the Rebels avoid a trap game playing UTEP? Fresno State: Ditto for the Bulldogs, although they shouldn’t have any trouble playing Kent State. Can they use this game as a final tune-up before entering conference play?

Ditto for the Bulldogs, although they shouldn’t have any trouble playing Kent State. Can they use this game as a final tune-up before entering conference play? Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors have a chance to get back on track playing New Mexico State. Will they be able to show they will be a competitive team going forward?

The Rainbow Warriors have a chance to get back on track playing New Mexico State. Will they be able to show they will be a competitive team going forward? Utah State: The Aggies suffered a tough loss and have some questions on offense going forward. They don’t have an easy matchup facing James Madison. How will they look in this game?

The Aggies suffered a tough loss and have some questions on offense going forward. They don’t have an easy matchup facing James Madison. How will they look in this game? New Mexico: The Lobos lost their rivalry game as well and now have a winnable game on the road. How will they perform traveling across the country?

Who Will Win:

