 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 9-21-23

Pro/rel in college football?!, AFA-SJSU, Boise State’s TV bonus and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
NCAA Football: Utah State at Air Force Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The First Official Proposal for Promotion-Relegation In College Football

Well, this is all certainly interesting. Spearheaded by Boise State’s athletic administration, apparently the G5 programs are considering a promotion-relegation system of sorts. Strange times!

Quarterback matchup between Air Force and San Jose State marked with similarities, contrasts and mutual respect

Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette takes a look at the quarterback comparisons between Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro. The Falcons will play the Spartans in San Jose on Friday.

ICYMI: Aggies might have their QB of the present and future

Pokes have a big clash with App State on Saturday

Provocative

On The Horizon:

Today - Falcons Travel to San Jose to Challenge the Spartans

Today - SJSU preview vs. The Force in a must win

Today - Aztecs open Mountain West play Friday evening against Boise State.

Today - Nevada @ Texas State Week 4: Here we go again

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...