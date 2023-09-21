Mountaintop View 9-21-23

Well, this is all certainly interesting. Spearheaded by Boise State’s athletic administration, apparently the G5 programs are considering a promotion-relegation system of sorts. Strange times!

Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette takes a look at the quarterback comparisons between Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro. The Falcons will play the Spartans in San Jose on Friday.

ICYMI: Aggies might have their QB of the present and future

USU football: True freshman McCae Hillstead is on track to start at quarterback for the Aggies this Saturday at home against James Madison. Also an injury update in this story, which includes comments from head coach Blake Anderson from today's presser. https://t.co/GZMMV7SQND — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) September 18, 2023

Pokes have a big clash with App State on Saturday

The — We Can Go Toe-to-Toe With Anyone In The Country — Cut pic.twitter.com/9mVUzFFGNd — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) September 20, 2023

Provocative

Want to get Mountain West fans riled up? Just bring up Boise State's side deal that gets it $1.8 million extra per year in TV revenue despite declining football fortunes. Here's a look at the history (and future) of the controversial 'carve-out.'https://t.co/EcbC1Djypx — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) September 21, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Falcons Travel to San Jose to Challenge the Spartans

Today - SJSU preview vs. The Force in a must win

Today - Aztecs open Mountain West play Friday evening against Boise State.

Today - Nevada @ Texas State Week 4: Here we go again