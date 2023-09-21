Mountaintop View 9-21-23

The First Official Proposal for Promotion-Relegation In College Football
Well, this is all certainly interesting. Spearheaded by Boise State’s athletic administration, apparently the G5 programs are considering a promotion-relegation system of sorts. Strange times!
Quarterback matchup between Air Force and San Jose State marked with similarities, contrasts and mutual respect
Brent Briggeman of the Colorado Springs Gazette takes a look at the quarterback comparisons between Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier and San Jose State’s Chevan Cordeiro. The Falcons will play the Spartans in San Jose on Friday.
ICYMI: Aggies might have their QB of the present and future
USU football: True freshman McCae Hillstead is on track to start at quarterback for the Aggies this Saturday at home against James Madison. Also an injury update in this story, which includes comments from head coach Blake Anderson from today's presser. https://t.co/GZMMV7SQND— Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) September 18, 2023
Pokes have a big clash with App State on Saturday
The — We Can Go Toe-to-Toe With Anyone In The Country — Cut pic.twitter.com/9mVUzFFGNd— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) September 20, 2023
Provocative
Want to get Mountain West fans riled up? Just bring up Boise State's side deal that gets it $1.8 million extra per year in TV revenue despite declining football fortunes. Here's a look at the history (and future) of the controversial 'carve-out.'https://t.co/EcbC1Djypx— Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) September 21, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - Falcons Travel to San Jose to Challenge the Spartans
Today - SJSU preview vs. The Force in a must win
Today - Aztecs open Mountain West play Friday evening against Boise State.
Today - Nevada @ Texas State Week 4: Here we go again
Loading comments...