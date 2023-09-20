Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 3. Fresno State to a NY6 Bowl?

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Boise State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): N/A
I’m dropping down to six bowl teams, at least for this week. San Jose State has had a very tough schedule and should see more wins in conference play, but they don’t look like a bowl team at this point. Boise State and San Diego State are still on shaky ground, but I guess someone has to win right? I’m more confident in the other four teams. Fresno State is a dark horse for a NY6 spot, and while Air Force has had an easier schedule through this point, they will get to six wins with no issue. Wyoming has had a tough schedule but has looked good and UNLV has played well in every game so far in their young season.
Zach
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
NY6 Bowl: Fresno State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A
Other Bowl (TBD): N/A
This week will go a long way to determining who is really a bowl team. If San Jose State can upset Air Force, they will be back in the picture. I’m also curious to see how Colorado State does against MTSU. Is it possible that the game between Boise State and San Diego State is an elimination game?
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: N/A
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Adam
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Dom
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
NY6: Fresno State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A
Why not go all in on a MW team in a New Year’s Six spot? It’s still early, but I'll give Fresno State an edge with how the rest of the Group of Five has been playing.
