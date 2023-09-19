Week 4 Preview/Predictions + Week 3 Recap! Hike’s Peak Ep. 14 OUT NOW!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! Week 3 was bonkers, with it all culminating in Colorado State nearly slaying the Coach Prime giant! Here’s what to look for in this week’s episode:
- Breakdown of every Week 3 game
- Previews of every Week 4 game
- Predictions of every Week 4 game
- Presenting our “Hike’s Peak Weekly MVP”
