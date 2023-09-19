Mountaintop View 9-19-23 Coach’s Poll, new Rebels?, Players of Week, Empires Map, Takeaways

We sprint towards Week 4 of the football season with two big conference games slated to kick off Friday night. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we put a bow on Week 3 action and some of the top performances by MW players for which they have been honored. Enjoy!!

Fresno State, Air Force, and Wyoming also receiving votes in poll.

In the past when the Rebels fell behind 17 points, their fans started looking towards their next opponent. Not with this year’s team as Saturday they not only overcame an early 17-0 deficit to take the lead, but then saw Vanderbilt come back from 30-17 down to tie the game late. This momentum shift typically doomed UNLV in the past, but under new Head Coach Barry Odom they found a way to win in the end. A new Rebel era beginning?

The first conference game of the season produced this week’s Offensive Player of the Week. See who else was named for their stellar play over the weekend!

Ram star gets national weekly nod...

️ ️The Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Offensive Player of the Week is @CSUFootball WR Tory Horton @toryhorton11 with 133 yards receiving, 16 catches, 1 TD, AND 1 Passing TD! #RamGrit #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/rC3FwcdZZb — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 18, 2023

Week 3 College Football Empires Map—Fresno State & Air Force hold ground

Here’s the map after week 3.



Too many land games to list for week 4. Expect another dramatically different map next week!#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/uKEz2bVlKc — College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 17, 2023

The Wyoming Cowboys more than held their own for 3 quarters against the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin. Read the interesting takes from the Cowboy fan base on social media during the game.

The Lobos lost their Rio Grande rivalry game to New Mexico State Saturday and here are the takeaways from the game. Head Coach Danny Gonzales raised the stakes for the Lobos by guaranteeing a bowl game for them. Definitely a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pans out for them!

