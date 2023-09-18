Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Three

Week three of the season is behind us, and while it may not necessarily show in the win column, it was a very impressive week for the Mountain West. Narrowing down the top performers was extremely challenging, but here are our top performers from week three:

Offensive Players of the Week

Tory Horton (Colorado State)

The Rams may have fallen short, but they came to play against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Without Tory Horton, I’m not sure if this game is even close. Horton finished with 16 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown; he also threw for a touchdown. While the Rams ultimately fell short, Horton put on a show on the national stage.

Defensive Player of the Week

Carlton Johnson (Fresno State)

The senior defensive back had the best game of his career, intercepting three passes. Johnson also had three tackles in a dominanting defensive performance for the Bulldogs.

Freshman of the Week

Jayden Maiava (UNLV)

It was an up and down performance for the freshman quarterback who took over for the injured Doug Brumfield. Maiava really impressed me with his deep ball. He finished the game completing 19 of 33 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

Special Teams Player of the Week

James Ferguson-Reynolds (Boise State)

The Bronco punter had another big performance in Boise State’s victory over North Dakota. In three punt attempts, Ferguson-Reynolds averaged over 51 yards.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.