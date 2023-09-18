Mountaintop View 9-18-23. Falcons dominate, Broncos win, Rebels & Bulldogs beat the P5, Rams lose a heartbreaker.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

After a lackluster offensive performance last week, Air Force came out and dominated to open conference play, which was especially considering how much trouble the Aggies have given them over the years. The offense controlled the clock with long, methodical drives on the ground plus a few big pass plays sprinkled in. The defense suffocated Utah State for much of the game before giving up points when the match was already decided. The game may be a sign that things are falling into place for the Falcons.

After opening with two challenging games which both ended in losses, Boise State got an easier one and took care of business. They still didn’t play as well as they should have, as the game was still close in the third quarter thanks to three turnovers. But for once this year, they were able to spread the ball around on offense and the defense generated a great pass rush (6 sacks), which made the secondary look better.

Coming into the week, this was a winnable game for UNLV. It was clear the players believed they could win, coming out with lots of energy, and not folding when their starting QB went down, when they surrendered their fourth quarter lead, or when their backup freshman QB threw a late interception. Instead, they stay poised, made plays on offense and defense, and ended up with a thrilling victory over a team from the SEC (even if it’s the worst team) on a last-minute field goal. Barry Odom gets a big win early in his UNLV tenure and the Rebels are playing well so far.

Fresno State was favored in this game, but they ended up completely dominating. Led by the defense, which forced eight turnovers en route to a shutout, the Bulldogs were in control of this one from start to finish. The Keene-Brooks connection remains strong on offense, as the two connected for 104 yards over 11 completions. But it was the defense who forced five interceptions and recovered three fumbles, as Arizona State never got things going and look out of sorts no matter which of their three quarterbacks were at the helm. The Bulldogs are close to breaking into the top 25 with their second win over P5 teams this year. Oh, and they collected $1.1 million for playing.

Rams lose a heartbreaker in double overtime.

This rivalry game had everything. Sound bytes and quotes leading up to the game. A scuffle during warm-ups. A close, back-and-forth game, full of big plays that went to double-overtime. For Colorado State, all that was missing was the win at the end of the night. The Rams deserved to win, as they had the momentum and great offensive play for much of the night. It does appear that the team has found an answer at quarterback, as the offense looked better Saturday night than at any other time in the Norvell era. On the other hand, the defense seemed to get less aggressive as the game went on, and that correlated with Colorado coming back late. Regardless, the Rams should feel good about their showing in the national spotlight.

