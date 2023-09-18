Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 9-18-23. The latest news, offers, visits, and commits in the conference.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Official visitors are back and many teams are hosting visitors. Although as we discussed last week, not every team in the Mountain West prefers to host OVs during the football season. Regardless, having recruits get on campus to see a game, meet the coaches, and players, and get a feel for the program plays a big role in a recruits college decision. So don’t be surprised in official visitors soon turn into verbal commitments shortly after their visits.

This week, there were not many new offers, with only five going out. However, expect that to change over the new few weeks as film from recruits first four games starts to circulate on hudl. Boise State and UNLV hosted several official visitors this weekend, and Air Force is the first MW school to gain a commitment from a player in the class of 2025. Through all of that, the Rebels seemed to have the best week and are featured on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

UNLV: 6

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State: 3

Fresno State: 3

Nevada: 3

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 94

Visit Recap:

RB Dylan Riley (Boise State)

“This visit went good. It was great to see all of nice people there, and the community is very supportive about Boise State. The game day experience was cool; everybody in the city showed up pretty much. The coaches were chill and I can tell they wanted the best for all the football players for sure. And the players they all bond together well they were cool people.

QB Karson Gordon (UNLV)

“The visit was great. My third time on campus, and the energy is just as high every time. The offensive coaching staff and I are really tight right now, and it’s always good talking football and being with them. We took an awesome comeback win against Vanderbilt on Saturday and that just kicked off the whole weekend. The whole city was on fire after that and the vibes were just great all around. Then Saturday night we took a surprise helicopter ride over the Las Vegas strip and Allegiance Stadium. That experience was crazy and was a great memory for myself and all our commits on the OV with me.”

ATH Damien McDaniel (UNLV)

“My favorite part was when we went on the helicopter ride down the strip and around the stadium, and I was with Landon Rogers, so he showed me around a little bit! And the whole time I was at the game it was electric. I can’t wait to be a part of something like that. Me and the coaches talked about me coming in and being ready to play and what it will take for me to get there. And I love their play style, from the calls to the energy they bring. I just love it.”

Commitment Spotlight:

2025 K Rhett Armstrong (Air Force)

“I have grown up super close to The Academy. The coaches really made me feel like I was at home and they really connected with me. They have a really good path for the career I want to pursue as well! My family has sponsored cadets since I was really young many of whom played football, so I’ve been around it. I committed early because I just know it’s the best place for me athletically, and it will set me up to be in a great place in life at the end of the day. Not many places can promise that these days. It really just comes down to when you know why wait.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DE Andre Porter was offered by UNLV

LB Tanner Williams was offered by Utah State

DB Tayten Beyer was offered by Utah State

DB Dagan Myers was offered by Wyoming

DL Chaz Barnett was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

RB Dylan Riley visited Boise State

WR Cameron Bates visited Boise State

QB Karson Gordon visited UNLV

RB Greg Burrell visited UNLV

ATH Damien McDaniel visited UNLV

OL Mason Vicari visited UNLV

OL Dyllan Drummond visited UNLV

OL Toby Moore visited UNLV

DB Tre’Jon Fulton visited UNLV

Commits:

2025 K Rhett Armstrong committed to Air Force

Decommits

