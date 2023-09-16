Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 3): Wins, Undefeated, Upsets

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Five wins for the Mountain West

It’s a very tough week for the conference, so five wins would be huge. Almost half of you think they can get to that mark. Another chunk sees four wins, which should be the minimum standard this weekends.

Falcons likely to remain undefeated.

3 teams in the Mountain West are still undefeated. 2 are favored in their games, but only 1 team is playing a non-power 5 opponent, and it’s actually a conference game. Now Air Force has had trouble with Utah State the past two years, but on paper, they are the most likely to come away with a victory. Although Fresno State is favored as well.

On the other hand, don’t count out Wyoming

Clearly, voters are divided. While Wyoming was the least likely to stay undefeated, voters thought they had the best chance to pull off an upset compared to the other teams listed. The Cowboys have already done it once this season. And the other schools listed here have a tougher road to climb. Don’t count out UNLV though, they have a good chance.

One P5 win this weekend.

Over half of the voters think the Mountain West will get one win against a power 5 team and a quarter think they can get two. Any wins are good and there are at least two good chances to pull off the upset, so let’s see what happens.