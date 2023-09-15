Mountaintop View 9-15-23 Norvell throws down, Aztecs, Bulldogs prep for Pac-12 tilts, Legas, Bronco needing win, Lobo transfers prep for rivalry game

It’s the Friday Edition and the Connection gives you the latest info on some of the top stories from around the conference. Tough to top the big highlight in the comments made by Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell towards Colorado Head Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders before their rivalry game. This could get very ugly by end of game, in more ways than one! Enjoy!!

The Aztecs travel to Corvallis for their first away game of the season and the second straight against a Pac-12 foe. See the preview of the game from a Beaver perspective.

Fresno State had a harder time than expected against FCS Eastern Washington, finally winning in 2 OTs in their home opener. Now they take their 11 game winning streak to Tempe to face Arizona State. See some of the pregame news and notes for the game.

Game on!

CSU head coach Jay Norvell takes shot at Deion Sanders:



"I sat down with ESPN today... I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me.” https://t.co/jPaW3srEMY pic.twitter.com/nh5LmTwLMp — On3 (@On3sports) September 14, 2023

Legas has a family legacy with the Air Force and was recruited heavily by them and the other service academies. What does he remember from his recruitment from those days as he prepares to go back to Colorado Springs for the first time since he was recruited?

Not since 2005 has the Broncos started a football season 0-2. Ironically, that is the same season that started the Boise State run of consistent, stellar play. Head Coach Andy Avalos has not lost confidence in his team and this Saturday gives the Broncos a chance to get in the win column. Get the preview in this look here.

It’s not easy to be new to a long-standing football rivalry. With 42 new players on this season’s Lobo roster, how are some of them handling it leading up to Saturday’s game?

On the horizon:

Later today: Week Three Fan Guide

Later today: Hawaii @ Oregon: Three things to look for, Prediction

Later today: Kansas @ Nevada Week 3: It’s Time for a Rebound

Later today: Week 3: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions