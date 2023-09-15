Week 3: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

The 2023 college football season is now in full swing. This week, all 12 teams are playing. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, September 15th
Utah State vs Air Force (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, September 16th
North Dakota vs Boise State (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: FS1
San Diego State vs Oregon State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
San Jose State vs Toledo (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN+
Vanderbilt vs UNLV (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Hawaii vs Oregon (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC12 Network
New Mexico State vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Wyoming vs Texas (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Longhorn Network
Colorado State vs Colorado (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN
Fresno State vs Arizona State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Kansas vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
- Utah State/Air Force: -9.5 Air Force, O/U 47
- Boise State: N/A
- San Diego State: +24.5, O/U 48.5
- San Jose State: +8, O/U 58.5
- UNLV: +4, O/U 59.5
- Hawaii: +37.5, O/U 68.5
- New Mexico: -1, O/U 53.5
- Wyoming: +28.5, O/U 48.5
- Colorado State: +23.5, O/U 59
- Fresno State: -3, O/U 51
- Nevada: +28, O/U 59.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Utah State: The Aggies had a record-breaking offensive performance, but how will they fare against one of the best defenses in the nation?
- Air Force: Everyone knows the Falcons will keep their opponents from putting up a lot of points. But will their offense be able to find a rhythm and put some points on the board?
- Boise State: The Broncos are giving up explosive pass plays in droves and that may not let up this week either against another good passing attack. They need to show some positive changes on defense, and any signs of life on offense.
- San Diego State: Will the Aztecs be able to right the ship in time to hold their own against another tough PAC12 foe?
- San Jose State: The Spartans got in the win column last week. Have they found some defensive success in time to take on Toledo?
- UNLV: The Rebels have a chance to beat a P5 team in a very winnable game. This will be their first chance against a team equal to their level of talent. All eyes should be on how effectively they run the offense, especially the passing game.
- Hawaii: After picking up their first win of the season, the Rainbow Warriors are rewarded with a date against #13 Oregon. It likely won’t go well, but it will be worth seeing if their offense can
- New Mexico: The Lobos ride a one-game win streak into their biggest rivalry matchup. Can they ride their offensive momentum into another victory?
- Wyoming: The Cowboys have another game against a team from Texas, but this one will be tougher. Can the defense rise to the occasion?
- Colorado State: The Rams will have a lot of hype coming into this game thanks to their media darling opponent. Can they ignore the spotlight and establish a passing game on offense with a new QB under center?
- Fresno State: The Bulldogs are favored in this game against another P5 team. Which team will show up, the one who upset Purdue or the one who nearly lost to Eastern Washington?
- Nevada: Can Nevada keep it close for awhile? It will be interesting to see if they can score at all before the game gets out of hand.
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
33%
Utah State
-
66%
Air Force
Poll
Who will win?
-
33%
North Dakota
-
66%
Boise State
Poll
Who will win?
-
11%
San Diego State
-
88%
Oregon State
Poll
Who will win?
-
66%
San Jose State
-
33%
Toledo
Poll
Who will win?
-
64%
Vanderbilt
-
35%
UNLV
Poll
Who will win?
-
5%
Hawaii
-
94%
Oregon
Poll
Who will win?
-
16%
New Mexico State
-
83%
New Mexico
Poll
Who will win?
-
39%
Wyoming
-
60%
Texas
Poll
Who will win?
-
10%
Colorado State
-
90%
Colorado
Poll
Who will win?
-
55%
Fresno State
-
44%
Arizona State
Poll
Who will win?
-
94%
Kansas
-
5%
Nevada
