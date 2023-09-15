Week 3: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

The 2023 college football season is now in full swing. This week, all 12 teams are playing. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 15th

Utah State vs Air Force (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, September 16th

North Dakota vs Boise State (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: FS1 San Diego State vs Oregon State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 San Jose State vs Toledo (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN+ Vanderbilt vs UNLV (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Hawaii vs Oregon (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC12 Network New Mexico State vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network Wyoming vs Texas (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Longhorn Network Colorado State vs Colorado (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN Fresno State vs Arizona State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Kansas vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/Air Force: -9.5 Air Force, O/U 47

-9.5 Air Force, O/U 47 Boise State: N/A

N/A San Diego State: +24.5, O/U 48.5

+24.5, O/U 48.5 San Jose State: +8, O/U 58.5

+8, O/U 58.5 UNLV: +4, O/U 59.5

+4, O/U 59.5 Hawaii: +37.5, O/U 68.5

+37.5, O/U 68.5 New Mexico: -1, O/U 53.5

-1, O/U 53.5 Wyoming: +28.5, O/U 48.5

+28.5, O/U 48.5 Colorado State: +23.5, O/U 59

+23.5, O/U 59 Fresno State: -3, O/U 51

-3, O/U 51 Nevada: +28, O/U 59.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Utah State: The Aggies had a record-breaking offensive performance, but how will they fare against one of the best defenses in the nation?

The Aggies had a record-breaking offensive performance, but how will they fare against one of the best defenses in the nation? Air Force: Everyone knows the Falcons will keep their opponents from putting up a lot of points. But will their offense be able to find a rhythm and put some points on the board?

Everyone knows the Falcons will keep their opponents from putting up a lot of points. But will their offense be able to find a rhythm and put some points on the board? Boise State: The Broncos are giving up explosive pass plays in droves and that may not let up this week either against another good passing attack. They need to show some positive changes on defense, and any signs of life on offense.

The Broncos are giving up explosive pass plays in droves and that may not let up this week either against another good passing attack. They need to show some positive changes on defense, and any signs of life on offense. San Diego State: Will the Aztecs be able to right the ship in time to hold their own against another tough PAC12 foe?

Will the Aztecs be able to right the ship in time to hold their own against another tough PAC12 foe? San Jose State: The Spartans got in the win column last week. Have they found some defensive success in time to take on Toledo?

The Spartans got in the win column last week. Have they found some defensive success in time to take on Toledo? UNLV: The Rebels have a chance to beat a P5 team in a very winnable game. This will be their first chance against a team equal to their level of talent. All eyes should be on how effectively they run the offense, especially the passing game.

The Rebels have a chance to beat a P5 team in a very winnable game. This will be their first chance against a team equal to their level of talent. All eyes should be on how effectively they run the offense, especially the passing game. Hawaii: After picking up their first win of the season, the Rainbow Warriors are rewarded with a date against #13 Oregon. It likely won’t go well, but it will be worth seeing if their offense can

After picking up their first win of the season, the Rainbow Warriors are rewarded with a date against #13 Oregon. It likely won’t go well, but it will be worth seeing if their offense can New Mexico: The Lobos ride a one-game win streak into their biggest rivalry matchup. Can they ride their offensive momentum into another victory?

The Lobos ride a one-game win streak into their biggest rivalry matchup. Can they ride their offensive momentum into another victory? Wyoming: The Cowboys have another game against a team from Texas, but this one will be tougher. Can the defense rise to the occasion?

The Cowboys have another game against a team from Texas, but this one will be tougher. Can the defense rise to the occasion? Colorado State: The Rams will have a lot of hype coming into this game thanks to their media darling opponent. Can they ignore the spotlight and establish a passing game on offense with a new QB under center?

The Rams will have a lot of hype coming into this game thanks to their media darling opponent. Can they ignore the spotlight and establish a passing game on offense with a new QB under center? Fresno State: The Bulldogs are favored in this game against another P5 team. Which team will show up, the one who upset Purdue or the one who nearly lost to Eastern Washington?

The Bulldogs are favored in this game against another P5 team. Which team will show up, the one who upset Purdue or the one who nearly lost to Eastern Washington? Nevada: Can Nevada keep it close for awhile? It will be interesting to see if they can score at all before the game gets out of hand.

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 33% Utah State (3 votes)

66% Air Force (6 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? North Dakota

Boise State vote view results 33% North Dakota (6 votes)

66% Boise State (12 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Diego State

Oregon State vote view results 11% San Diego State (2 votes)

88% Oregon State (16 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Jose State

Toledo vote view results 66% San Jose State (12 votes)

33% Toledo (6 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Vanderbilt

UNLV vote view results 64% Vanderbilt (11 votes)

35% UNLV (6 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Hawaii

Oregon vote view results 5% Hawaii (1 vote)

94% Oregon (18 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? New Mexico State

New Mexico vote view results 16% New Mexico State (3 votes)

83% New Mexico (15 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Wyoming

Texas vote view results 39% Wyoming (9 votes)

60% Texas (14 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Colorado State

Colorado vote view results 10% Colorado State (2 votes)

90% Colorado (18 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Fresno State

Arizona State vote view results 55% Fresno State (10 votes)

44% Arizona State (8 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Kansas

Nevada vote view results 94% Kansas (18 votes)

5% Nevada (1 vote) 19 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.