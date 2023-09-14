Mountain West and the National Polls (Week 3)

On Sunday morning the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Polls were released after Week 2 of the college football season was completed. So how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The Mountain West teams that are being recognized

Fresno State gained two receiving votes and Wyoming gained 1 receiving vote in the newest AP Top 25 poll so that makes two Mountain West teams that are being recognized by the AP poll.

In terms of the USA Today Coaches poll the Mountain West placed three different teams in Fresno State (21 receiving votes), Wyoming (6 receiving votes), and Air Force (5 receiving votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included and every week that the polls are updated so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week the points will be added up, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the week two polls? Let’s get into it!

Week 2 Standings

T-1. San Jose State (13 points)

T-1. Boise State (13 points)

2. UNLV (11 points)

T-4. Nevada (9 points)

T-4. Wyoming (9 points)

T-4. Utah State (9 points)

T-4. San Diego State (9 points)

T-4. Colorado State (9 points)

5. New Mexico (8 points)

6. Hawaii (7 points)

T-7. Air Force

T-7. Fresno State

Week 3

Air Force

Week 3 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Week 3 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Total points: 2

Boise State

Week 3 AP Top 25 opponents: at #8 Washington (1102 votes), vs Wyoming (1 receiving vote), at Fresno State (2 receiving votes)

Week 3 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #8 Washington (1129 votes), vs UCF (11 receiving votes), at Memphis (3 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (6 receiving votes), at Fresno State (21 receiving votes), and vs Air Force (5 receiving votes)

Total points: 13

Colorado State

Week 2 AP Top 25 Opponents: vs #23 Washington State (129 receiving votes), at #18 Colorado (481 votes), at Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs Washington State (80 receiving votes), at #21 Colorado (357 receiving votes), vs Air Force (5 receiving votes), at Wyoming (6 receiving votes)

Total points: 10

Fresno State

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (1 point),

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (1 point)

Total points: 2

Hawaii

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #13 Oregon (827 votes), at Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #13 Oregon (870 votes), vs Air Force (5 receiving votes), at Wyoming (6 receiving votes)

Total points: 7 points

Nevada

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #5 USC (1269 votes), at Fresno State (2 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #5 USC (1319 votes), at Fresno State (21 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

New Mexico

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (1 receiving vote), at Fresno State (2 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (21 receiving votes), at Wyoming (6 receiving votes), at Fresno State (21 receiving votes)

Total points: 5

San Diego State

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: vs #24 UCLA (107 receiving votes), at #16 Oregon State (605 votes), vs Fresno State (2 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs #25 UCLA (101 receiving votes), at #17 Oregon State (562 votes), at Air Force (5 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (21 receiving votes)

Total points: 11

San Jose State

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #5 USC (1255 votes), vs #16 Oregon State (559 votes), vs Fresno State (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #5 USC (1319 votes), vs #17 Oregon State (562 votes), vs Air Force (5 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (21 receiving votes)

Total points: 13

UNLV

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1458votes), at Fresno State (2 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1533 votes), at Fresno State (21 receiving votes), at Air Force (5 receiving vote), vs Wyoming (1 receiving vote)

Total points: 11

Utah State

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #25 Iowa (106 votes), vs James Maddison (1 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (2 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (3 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #24 Iowa (166 votes), at Air Force (5 receiving vote), vs James Maddison (2 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (21 receiving votes)

Total points: 10

Wyoming

Week 2 AP Top 25 opponents: at #4 Texas (1338 votes), vs Fresno State (2 receiving votes)

Week 2 USA Today Top 25 opponents: #6 Texas (1318 votes), at Air Force (5 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (21 receiving)

Total points: 9

Week 3 Standings

T-1. San Jose State (13 points) +1

T-1. Boise State (13 points) +1

T-2. UNLV (11 points)

T-2: San Diego State (11 points)

T-3: Utah State (10 points)

T-3: Colorado State (10 points)

T-4. Nevada (9 points)

T-4. Wyoming (9 points)

5. Hawaii (7 points)

6. New Mexico (5 points)

T-7. Air Force (2 points)

T-7. Fresno State (2 points)

Overall Standings

San Jose State (44 points) Boise State (37 points) San Diego State (30 points) T-4. Wyoming (28 points)

T-4. Utah State (28 points)

T-4. UNLV (28 points)

5. Nevada (26 points)

6. Colorado State (23 points)

7. New Mexico (20 points)

8. Hawaii (16 points)

T-9. Air Force (6 points)

T-9. Fresno State (6 points)