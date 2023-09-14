Mountaintop View 9-14-23

Air Force’s defense is statistically the nation’s best again, but Utah State has been the Kryptonite
The Air Force Falcons defense has the chance to be one of, if not the best defense in the Mountain West. Awaiting them on Friday is Utah State, a program that has had their number in recent years.
Most-viewed Rocky Mountain Showdown? Jay Norvell, CSU football excited for opportunity vs. Colorado
The rivalry between the Buffs and Rams will renew this weekend. There is plenty of attention on Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes program. Does CSU stand a chance on Saturday? Read above to learn what Jay Norvell thinks.
Hawaii preps for Oregon minus their leader
'I don't expect these guys to back down' - Despite losing captain Logan Taylor to injury, #HawaiiFB embraces the overwhelming odds against them ahead of road game at 13th ranked Oregon on Saturday https://t.co/egrM0QO8Dc ️ @c_shimabuku @Mitch_Riberal #GoBows pic.twitter.com/HlPXjs85q0— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 13, 2023
Profile on Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee
Transfer RB Harrison Waylee will make his long-awaited debut this weekend against Texas.— Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) September 13, 2023
“We know what we can put on the plate. They’re expecting something tiny from us. We’re going to just give them everything. We want to leave it all on the field.”https://t.co/YPUNk47URx
USU vs. AFA from the other perspective
USU football: A preview Friday's big USU at Air Force game and also break down the Falcons in this story. https://t.co/R4MoQ7tZoU— Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) September 13, 2023
Bring back the Rainbow
THIS would be the #GoBows vs. #GoDucks uniform matchup https://t.co/aNk7lAjnsW pic.twitter.com/OkgDmcx8ui— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 14, 2023
