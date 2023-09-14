Mountaintop View 9-14-23

The Air Force Falcons defense has the chance to be one of, if not the best defense in the Mountain West. Awaiting them on Friday is Utah State, a program that has had their number in recent years.

The rivalry between the Buffs and Rams will renew this weekend. There is plenty of attention on Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes program. Does CSU stand a chance on Saturday? Read above to learn what Jay Norvell thinks.

Hawaii preps for Oregon minus their leader

'I don't expect these guys to back down' - Despite losing captain Logan Taylor to injury, #HawaiiFB embraces the overwhelming odds against them ahead of road game at 13th ranked Oregon on Saturday https://t.co/egrM0QO8Dc ️ @c_shimabuku @Mitch_Riberal #GoBows pic.twitter.com/HlPXjs85q0 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 13, 2023

Profile on Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee

Transfer RB Harrison Waylee will make his long-awaited debut this weekend against Texas.



“We know what we can put on the plate. They’re expecting something tiny from us. We’re going to just give them everything. We want to leave it all on the field.”https://t.co/YPUNk47URx — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) September 13, 2023

USU vs. AFA from the other perspective

USU football: A preview Friday's big USU at Air Force game and also break down the Falcons in this story. https://t.co/R4MoQ7tZoU — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) September 13, 2023

Bring back the Rainbow

On The Horizon:

Today - Oregon Week: A Q&A with Addicted To Quack

Today - SJSU preview vs. Toledo: A test of equals

Today - Rocky Mountain Showdown preview: Three things to look for, prediction

Today - Stats Corner: Ranking Teams Expectations vs Results

Today - Mountain West Basketball: 5 best head coaches entering 2023-24

Today - Falcons Try for a Third Time to Beat Blake Anderson’s Aggies

Today - San Diego State travels for the first time to take on Oregon State. Do they have a Beavers chance to win in Corvallis?