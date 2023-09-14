 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 9-14-23

Aggies vs. Falcons previews, Harrison Waylee, Rams-Buffs and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Syndication: The Coloradoan Michael Madrid / USA TODAY NETWORK

Air Force’s defense is statistically the nation’s best again, but Utah State has been the Kryptonite

The Air Force Falcons defense has the chance to be one of, if not the best defense in the Mountain West. Awaiting them on Friday is Utah State, a program that has had their number in recent years.

Most-viewed Rocky Mountain Showdown? Jay Norvell, CSU football excited for opportunity vs. Colorado

The rivalry between the Buffs and Rams will renew this weekend. There is plenty of attention on Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes program. Does CSU stand a chance on Saturday? Read above to learn what Jay Norvell thinks.

Hawaii preps for Oregon minus their leader

Profile on Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee

USU vs. AFA from the other perspective

Bring back the Rainbow

