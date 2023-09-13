UNLV Finds Positives in Loss to Michigan

Recap

After the Week 1 win, the Rebels looked to keep the momentum rolling as they went into Ann Arbor over the weekend. They came out of the game finding out why Michigan is the 2nd ranked team in the country.

The Rebels could not get the ball into scoring position in the first half as they punted on every possession. They did, however, have a big defensive stop with their back on their own goal line. They held the Wolverines on 4th down causing a turnover on downs.

Michigan scored on every other possession they had the football in the first half.

At halftime, the score was 21-0. The Rebels were getting beat on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

UNLV came out of halftime with a big 3-and-out, Michigan’s first punt of the game. Although they got the stop, the Rebels were unable to score their first points of the game. Michigan turned around and scored after a UNLV punt.

The next Rebel possession ended with a turnover on downs after they were driving the ball down the field. After the turnover on downs, the UNLV defense stepped up with an interception on the Michigan 22-yard line.

The Rebels turned the ball over on downs again, but after a Michigan punt they were able to get a solid drive together and score their first points of the game. After a 9-play, 81-yard drive RB Jordan Younge-Humphrey ran a 20-yarder in for the touchdown. After the extra point, the score was 35-7.

The final score was 35-7, Michigan.

Even though UNLV lost by a few touchdowns, there were some positives in this loss. One is that the defense held a Top 5 team in the country to only 35 points. Because of this Michigan did not cover the -36 spread. The defense played hard. Another positive Coach Odom talked about was some room for improvements in the return game and the offense.

UNLV hopes to take these positives and the negatives from the past game and learn from them in practice this week.

Stats

Passing

QB Doug Brumfield - 10/19 100 yds

Jayden Maiava - 5/7 68 yds

Rushing

RB Jordan Young-Humphfrey - 2 att 23 yds 1 TD

RB Vincent Davis Jr. - 6 att 17 yds

Receiving

WR Jacob De Jesus - 5 rec 46 yds

WR Dominic Gicinto - 2 rec 40 yds

WR Ricky White - 2 rec 31 yds

Defense

DB Cameron Oliver - 10 tackles

DB Jerrae Williams - 4 tackles 1 INT

Next Game

The Rebels next game is back at home in Allegiant Stadium against the 2-1 Vanderbilt Commodores. The game time will be Saturday, September 16th at 4:00 PM PT or 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

#BEaREBEL