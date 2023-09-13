Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 2

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wyoming
Other Bowl (TBD): Boise State
I kept the same teams but made some changes in the order. I considered dropping Fresno State from the top spot, but there was no one to replace them. I’m considering Wyoming my second-best team at this point, and the Spartans kind of get Hawaii by default, but I’m not sold on that pick. Boise State and UNLV are my last two teams at this point and we will see how that changes in the coming weeks.
Zach
LA Bowl: Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Diego State
Through two weeks I am giving the Cowboys a narrow advantage over Fresno State and Air Force. I think UNLV probably needs to beat Vanderbilt to reach bowl eligibility, but I like their chances.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
