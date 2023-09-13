Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 2

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wyoming

Other Bowl (TBD): Boise State

I kept the same teams but made some changes in the order. I considered dropping Fresno State from the top spot, but there was no one to replace them. I’m considering Wyoming my second-best team at this point, and the Spartans kind of get Hawaii by default, but I’m not sold on that pick. Boise State and UNLV are my last two teams at this point and we will see how that changes in the coming weeks.

Zach

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State

Other Bowl (TBD): San Diego State

Through two weeks I am giving the Cowboys a narrow advantage over Fresno State and Air Force. I think UNLV probably needs to beat Vanderbilt to reach bowl eligibility, but I like their chances.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State